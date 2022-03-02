New US National Plan Against COVID-19 – NBC New York (47)

WASHINGTON DC – The White House released this Wednesday its new national strategy against COVID-19 that aims to bring the country closer to post-pandemic normality, at a time when infections and deaths from the virus have been declining for weeks.

The federal government assured that the plan is “a roadmap that will allow us to move forward safely, and maintain and build on the achievements we have made in the last 13 months.”

Jeff Zients, coordinator of the White House COVID-19 team, said that President Joe Biden’s strategy is based on four pillars:

Protect Americans against COVID-19 and give those infected access to various treatments.

Be prepared in case new variants of the coronavirus emerge.

Prevent new closures of schools and businesses in the country.

Donate vaccines to countries to fight the virus around the world.

“We are safely moving forward and safely getting back to normal,” Zients said.

The official said drugmaker Pfizer’s antiviral pill is a “game changer” in the fight against COVID-19 and millions will soon be available for free.

In addition, Zients said that as soon as a COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 is approved, it will be available to families across the country.

In his remarks Tuesday night, Biden said that in addition to kicking off the new antiviral initiative, his administration will allow Americans to request another round of free COVID-19 test kits.

“We have reached a stage in the fight against COVID-19 where severe cases are at a level not seen since July of last year,” Biden said in his State of the Union address.

THE “TEST-TO-TREAT” APPROACH WITH PILLS FOR NEW CASES OF COVID-19

A Pfizer pill has been shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization for COVID-19 by 90%.

By the end of March, according to the federal government, there will be a million pills available, and twice as many will be ready for use by April.

A White House official said the test-to-treat plan will initially be rolled out to hundreds of pharmacies across the country, including CVS, Walgreens and Kroger stores.

People who test positive at the centers will be able to obtain antiviral pills right then and there for immediate use.

“For more than two years, COVID-19 has impacted every decision in our lives and the life of the nation. And I know you’re tired, frustrated and exhausted, but I also know this. Because of the progress we’ve made, because of your resilience and the tools that we have, tonight I can say that we are moving forward safely, returning to more normal routines,” added the president.

“Thanks to the progress we have made in the past year, COVID-19 no longer needs to control our lives. I know some are talking about ‘living with COVID-19.’ Tonight, I say that we will never simply accept living with COVID-19.” .