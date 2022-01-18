new user rights, save and close whenever you want

Mobile phone contracts often seem very attractive, but then hide unfavorable conditions. But now everything changes.

Here comes the new Electronic Communications Code, a real revolution that brings new rules and more rights for the consumer. Abnormal contract durations, obligation to pay an infinite number of installments and above all the hated 48-month contracts. All finished. With the new legislation, the Telecommunications Authority will have more power to control contracts. The contracts, then, can be for a maximum of 24 months and the customer will not be so bound. How many times have we regretted the telephone contracts made and only later discovered that the installments were much heavier than expected. But now everything changes. Let’s see how

New rules and rights

So the new contracts will only last 24 months for mobile phones. But what happens after 24 months? The obligations for the customer cease and the operator will have to propose alternative plans, shorter runs. But couldn’t shorter durations translate into higher installments or perhaps even higher costs for additional modem installation services? The Guarantor Authority will have to supervise this. It certainly diminishes the power of operators to impose penalties or to prevent termination of a contract. Therefore certainly greater freedom for the user. But what concrete benefits will this revolution in regulations bring to the user? The shorter contracts are a first advantage, but it remains to be seen if the telephone companions will not compensate for it with higher costs. In short, it will be necessary to verify whether there will really be competition or not. So soon we will see all new offers for telephony debut. Shorter and hopefully a little cheaper and less binding.

Also because having a good connection is crucial in the age of remote study and work.

And on this there is also a Bonus for the internet connection.