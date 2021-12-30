new V6 Tornado engine already in production?

There has been talk for some time about the possibility that the group Stellantis is working on a renamed new engine in North America “Tornado”. Apparently, according to the latest rumors coming directly from the United States, this engine would already be in production perhaps from November at the Mexican plant in Saltillo. The official website of the fourth largest carmaker in the world had inserted a new engine “GMET6 HO 3.0 liter”, only to delete it after a few hours.

Stellantis would already be working on the new 6-cylinder in-line engine “Tornado”

Someone speculates that it is precisely the “Tornando” engine, whose existence had been brought to light in 2019 thanks to a patent filed by the then group Fiat Chrysler. According to what has been leaked, the start of production of this 6-cylinder in-line engine at the Stellantis plant would have started exactly. last November 22nd. The abbreviation HO would indicate that this is a high performance engine.

Apparently the new Stellantis engine will replace the famous one 6.4 liter Hemi V8 engine. This engine should therefore in the future find space in cars of the caliber of Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee and Wagoneer / Grand Wagoneer, in addition to the pickup Ram 1500. However, we will hardly see this engine in our part as it is designed for North American markets.

The power unit will take the place of the 6.4-liter HEMI V8

So the launch of the new Tornado should represent the end of the commercialization of the V8 Hemi. It is also said that the new engine in its basic version can have a power of approx 360 horsepower.

It would have been developed in view of the future electrification of the range and in fact it would be used together with an electric motor. We will therefore see if some official announcement from the group will arrive in the coming months Stellantis.