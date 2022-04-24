new vaccination campaign in autumn

VENICE – Fourth anti-Covid dose for everyone citizens in the fall. Not only for the frail over 60 and the elderly over 80, as is the case today. The Region is finalizing the plan for the new collective campaign. The facilities are already there. The vaccine update is awaited. “We expect a vaccine that takes into account the variants in circulation. Let’s hope it’s ready for the fall. And then it will be there for everyone – explains Francesca Russo, regional director of Prevention – then it will be evaluated whether to define a prioritization: it will depend on the availability of doses “.

THE MEETING

The vaccine administered so far was in fact modeled on the first version of Covid. In more than two years, many variants and sub-variants have appeared. Now the aim is to make a qualitative leap. Not only. The Region has already stamped the pandemic plan until 2023. And by the end of June it will add other implementation documents. “There will certainly be other pandemics. We have to invest to prevent them, ”he warns Giorgio Palù, president of the Italian drug agency, who spoke yesterday, April 23, in Treviso in the meeting organized with the School of Public Health Foundation. Such as? «By investing in the study of the evolution of the virus and re-establishing the medicine of family doctors in the area. And then reversing the course with respect to the creation of an increasingly hostile environment for wild animals, which harbor an infinite number of viruses and which we are bringing ever closer to us ». “If we do not strengthen the prevention and territorial medicine there will not be enough hospitals to be able to treat, adds Russo. We are very committed on this front: with the PNRR there will be the input that will allow us to do more quickly ». The president of Aifa also launches a lofty proposal: «To bring the Hera headquarters, the authority for the preparation and response to health emergencies, to Venice. After losing Ema (the European Medicines Agency, ed.), Whose headquarters went to Amsterdam, it would be a good sign to bring Hera to the city that taught how to manage epidemics ».

PLAN

The new pandemic plan, meanwhile, looks to Covid and then widens the circle. “It will continually renew itself by providing exercises,” reveals Russo. The next challenge will be the vaccination campaign in the fall. “As Aifa we suggested proceeding with the fourth dose for the over 80s and the guests of retirement homes because it is effective in inducing an immune system response, Palù points out while for adults I would say to wait for next winter, with updated vaccines ». The basics are not lacking. «The two companies that produce mRna already have at least bivalent vaccines against the Omicron Ba.2 sub-variant and the Beta variant, which was the South African one, the most continuous immunoevasive so we will certainly have vaccines against the prevailing variants. But I remember that, alas, we are the only country that does not have its own vaccine. In Italy it is necessary to return to investing in high-tech facilities for drugs and vaccines ». Without stopping talking to the no-vax. “It is a phenomenon that must be understood, not ghettoized. It arises from a cognitive dissonance that has an ancient origin in our brain. Palù highlights an immediate risk without more intense processing. A lot of energy must be spent on educating these people. ” Summer should now allow you to catch your breath. Even if the hospitals remain under pressure. Those of the Treviso area must recover almost 30 thousand non-urgent services postponed in the Covid emergency, but also face a 30% increase in new visits. “People have returned to check-up, says Francesco Benazzi, general manager of Ulss 2, but we are still aiming to break down the waiting lists by the end of the year”. The hope is that the ceasefire on the Covid front will arrive as soon as possible. “The indices say that at least in our hemisphere the pandemic is dying out. There is talk of June, but the forecasts are later denied Palù certainly the virus is much more contagious but less virulent. This suggests that it may end with the summer. We could go back to having to deal with it in the fall. But at that point there will be updated vaccines ». In the meantime, it is better to continue using the mask at least indoors. “It is good to be cautious for a while longer”, concludes Palù.