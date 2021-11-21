New vaccination clinics and a multipurpose center for general medicine in the Noci PTA

NUTS – Approved last November 19 the final project of the redevelopment works of the territorial assistance unit of the ASL.

New vaccination clinics and a multipurpose center to accommodate general practitioners in the Noci PTA. These are the main interventions that the ASL of Bari has initiated, through formal acts, to complete the redevelopment of the territorial assistance center in the municipality of Noci. In fact, the final project of the works to renovate the west wing of the current structure was approved in order to create a multifunctional care center intended to accommodate general practitioners, free choice pediatricians, and all the activities of continuous and proximity assistance in favor of local users.

The work – for which the tender procedures for the awarding of the works will start shortly – foresees an investment of approximately 640 thousand euros. The project includes eleven medical offices, an area for nursing activities, secretarial services, changing rooms and a large waiting room reserved for patients in the basement of the structure.

“The Noci PTA upgrading project gets underway – explained General Manager Antonio Sanguedolce – and it is perfectly in line with the current need to strengthen territorial assistance as much as possible. Centers such as that of Noci respond to a model of health services closer to the population which – added Sanguedolce – we are developing in various other Municipalities to ensure efficient and concrete responses to the local health demand ”.

At the same time, works have also been planned by the ASL to adapt the premises intended for the outpatient departments of the Prevention Department located within the PTA. In this regard, joint inspections have already been carried out with the Department representatives to verify the status of the sites and to initiate interventions aimed at making vaccination clinics suitable for outpatient activities, especially in this moment of pandemic. At the moment the technical report of the interventions to be carried out has been drawn up in order to then follow up on the foreseen procedures.

“We are following the realization of this project step by step alongside the ASL – commented the mayor of Noci, Domenico Nisi – which will guarantee the community of Noci the possibility of accessing a health center where all-round services will be provided. We are satisfied with the path taken – continues the mayor – and we are sure that our PTA will be a state-of-the-art facility ”.

The PTA di Noci serves the municipalities of: Noci, Alberobello, Castellana Grotte, Locorotondo and Putignano. It is aimed at a catchment area that exceeds 90,000 residents. Inside there are some services already active: CUP, Home care, Continuity of assistance, Collection center, Station 118, Vaccination center, Outpatient rehabilitation center, Home treatments, Family consultancy, in addition to administrative services, such as medical choice and revocation, ticket exemptions and assisted registry office.