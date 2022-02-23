New vaccine is 100% effective against severe covid-19, according to companies

Zach 2 hours ago Health Leave a comment 53 Views

The odds of dying from covid-19 without the vaccine 0:44

(CNN) — A new COVID-19 vaccine made by European companies Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline was 100% effective in clinical trials at preventing severe COVID-19 disease, the companies announced Wednesday.

The vaccine, which was developed with funding from Operation Warp Speed, is a more traditional type of vaccine, based on protein parts of the SARS-CoV2 virus that causes Covid-19. It can be stored at typical refrigerator temperatures, making it easier to use in some areas without ultra-cold storage.

In study results published in press releases, the companies said that two doses of the vaccine were:

  • 100% effective in preventing severe COVID-19 illness and hospitalizations
  • 75% effective against moderate to severe covid-19
  • 57.9% effective against any symptomatic disease

In addition, the companies said they found no safety issues in clinical trials.

The results have not yet been peer-reviewed or published.

Source link

About Zach

Check Also

If you received a booster dose against COVID-19, you may not need another one for a long time

In addition, other parts of the immune system can remember and destroy the virus for …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved