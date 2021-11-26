Business

New variant does not spare crypto, sales also on Bitcoin By Investing.com

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
0 23 2 minutes read



By Samuel Indyk

Investing.com – Il and other major cryptocurrencies followed the sell-off of ‘traditional’ financial markets, struck by concerns over the spread of the overdraft in South Africa.

Selling risk assets is not confined to the cryptocurrency space, with safe-haven currencies strengthening such as e and general decline in government bond yields. Today’s sell is leading several analysts to reconsider the idea of ​​Bitcoin as a safe haven, a status acquired in recent months in the wake of concerns about the inflationary context.

Btc, which is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization (around $ 1 trillion), fell to around $ 54,000, its lowest level since October 9. The $ 4,000 threshold (-9.4%) has tested it downwards, while,,, and are traded with losses between -2% and -10%.

“The spread of the new variant, particularly in southern African countries, could further wilt investors’ appetite,” said cryptocurrency exchange Yuya Hasegawa Bitbank. “Bitcoin’s upside is likely to be limited and the market should prepare for further losses.”

Technical analysis

After today’s decline, the is trading near its 100-day moving average at around $ 53,950, but a drop below that level could open the door to $ 52,500 before the $ 50,000 level comes into play.

However, much attention in the short term will hinge on the new variant B.1.1.529 COVID and the impact it could have on global financial markets. For analysts of Danske Bank (CSE :), there are three questions that need to be answered: Is the new variant more transmissible? Is it more dangerous? Is it able to evade the immunity given by vaccines?

“Unfortunately – the Danish bank explain – until there is no more data, the answers to these questions will not be available immediately and the uncertainty surrounding the new variant could persist for some time yet”.

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
0 23 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Mazda CX-60: the first spy photos

1 week ago

Rare coins: the 50 lire which are worth 25,000 euros. Here are which ones!

2 weeks ago

Bialetti, the court gives the green light to the agreement on the debt

3 weeks ago

Electric cars, the Italian market is among the most active in Europe

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button