New variant, first case ascertained in Europe and Minister Speranza bans flights! Updates »ILMETEO.it

COVID: New Variant, first Case Established in Europe and Minister Speranza bans flights! Updates

First case in Europe, Italy blocks FLIGHTSThere VARIANT South African, in respect of which i vaccines are “almost certainly” less effective according to the University of Oxford, it worries Europe andItaly. In the last few hours he has been intercepted thethe first case in Europe, and precisely in Belgium: she is a woman. There patient, a young woman positive to variant B.1.1.529, comes from Egypt after having made a stopover in Turkey. For this our country, with a note from the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, has blocked flights for South Africa, Malawi, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Swatini and the EU Commission announces that it will shortly propose a similar measure, already adopted by the Great Britain And Israel.

Among other things, as reported by Corriere della Sera, in addition to the ban of return the ordinance foresees that anyone who has been to the eight countries in question and has already returned to Italy should undergo molecular swab and remain in isolation for the next ten days, before running a new control swab. In the meantime, the Spallanzani institute has set up a task force to analyze the data relating to the international level and to prepare the sequencing of the strains for the purpose of virological surveillance. Thanks to the intervention of the Foreign Ministry, the institute got in touch with the Italian ambassador to South Africa, Paolo Cuculi, who is facilitating contacts with Nicd (The National Institute For Communicable Diseases, ed) South African.

And elsewhere? There Germany for now it is limited to suspending flights from South Africa, as well as the France. There Spain it will also block air connections with Botswana (as well as with South Africa). Meanwhile, the ministerial conference ofWorld Trade Organization(WTO), expected next week, was canceled at the last minute. It was the organization’s largest meeting in four years.



