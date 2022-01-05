World

New variant identified in France: B.1.640.2 What we know (for now) – Chronicle

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

Coronavirus
Coronavirus

While Omicron continues its run throughout Europe (including Italy), one new variant of the coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 has appeared in the scientific debate in recent days: B.1.640.2. The only preliminary study on the new variant is a research – not yet validated by scientific institutions – by doctors of Marseille, who state that the variant is equipped with 46 mutations and 37 immune suppressions, of which 23 localized on the spike protein. This would be a sub-variant of B.1.640, identified in France at the end of October but already isolated in Congo at the end of September. The sub-variant which now counts 12 cases in the south of
France was identified in late November.

The World Health Organization, for its part, watches from a distance. And the WHO expert Maria Van Kerkhove via Twitter reminds that the ‘mother’ of this sub-variant – B.1.640 – has been “classified as’Variant under monitoring ‘(Vum)“from the UN health agency already” since November “and that WHO has a solid system for intercepting and evaluating the evolution of Sars-CoV-2.




© All rights reserved

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

«Omar m’a tuer» – The Post

November 23, 2021

What happened to Kamala Harris

December 4, 2021

“If Ukraine joins NATO it will be war”: Putin’s ultimatum

4 weeks ago

Gb: sharks find ‘home’ along the Thames back to life – Ultima Ora

November 10, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button