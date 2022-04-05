new variant reported in the UK. In Veneto almost 10 thousand cases in 24 hours

The latest news in real time on Covid in Italy and in the world, updates today Tuesday 5 April 2022. In yesterday’s bulletin 30,630 infections and 125 deaths with a positive rate of 2.2%. In Veneto the infections date back: almost 10 thousand in the last 24 hours. Agenas: “Employment of non-critical departments rises to 16%”. With the end of the state of emergency, the Interior Ministry invites the prefects to reshape the anti-Covid controls. Vaccino, Minister Speranza: “Fourth dose will not be for everyone: we await EU indications common to all countries”. Iss: “More reinfections with Omicron”. Booster protects 91% from severe forms. Iss will examine sub-variants circulating in Italy. Abrignani : “Since autumn, a single vaccine for Covid and influenza.” 136,046,762 doses have been administered in Italy so far.

The new XE variant has been discovered in the United Kingdom: according to initial estimates it could be 10% more contagious than Omicron 2. Worldwide there are 492,877,459 and 6,179,463 deaths. Japan, experts warn of new pandemic wave. In China, over 13 thousand new infections in the country, Shanghai in lockdown. In New Zealand with zero Covid strategy, few deaths and a growing economy.

