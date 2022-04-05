new variant reported in the UK. In Veneto almost 10 thousand cases in 24 hours
The latest news in real time on Covid in Italy and in the world, updates today Tuesday 5 April 2022. In yesterday’s bulletin 30,630 infections and 125 deaths with a positive rate of 2.2%. In Veneto the infections date back: almost 10 thousand in the last 24 hours. Agenas: “Employment of non-critical departments rises to 16%”. With the end of the state of emergency, the Interior Ministry invites the prefects to reshape the anti-Covid controls. Vaccino, Minister Speranza: “Fourth dose will not be for everyone: we await EU indications common to all countries”. Iss: “More reinfections with Omicron”. Booster protects 91% from severe forms. Iss will examine sub-variants circulating in Italy. Abrignani : “Since autumn, a single vaccine for Covid and influenza.” 136,046,762 doses have been administered in Italy so far.
The new XE variant has been discovered in the United Kingdom: according to initial estimates it could be 10% more contagious than Omicron 2. Worldwide there are 492,877,459 and 6,179,463 deaths. Japan, experts warn of new pandemic wave. In China, over 13 thousand new infections in the country, Shanghai in lockdown. In New Zealand with zero Covid strategy, few deaths and a growing economy.
Turn on notifications to receive updates on
Covid cases are increasing in Veneto: almost 10 thousand in 24 hours
The new infections from Covid19 return to touch 10 thousand. A remarkable growth that has led, according to what is reported by the Veneto Region, to count 9,080 cases in the last 24 hours for a total of 80,000 Veneto currently positive. Admissions are also growing with 24 new entrants to medical areas and five retirements from intensive care. Ten deaths.
In Japan 30,157 new Covid cases and 45 deaths
The Japanese health ministry in its most recent bulletin updated yesterday confirmed 30,157 new cases of Covid and 45 deaths caused by the virus, still down for the fourth consecutive day after the sharp increase recorded earlier last week. The number of critically ill hospitalized patients is down to 505. In Tokyo, the metropolitan government of the
capital reported 4,384 new infections, almost half of the previous day. Nationally, the prefectures of Kanagawa (3,055 cases), Saitama (2,883), Chiba (2,042), Hokkaido (1,577), follow the capital in terms of number of new infections.
Ibaraki (1,424), Osaka (1,241) and Aichi (1,074).
Covid India, 705 new infections and 58 deaths: restrictions are removed in many regions
There are 795 new cases of coronavirus and 58 deaths registered today by the Ministry of Health of India. The positivity rate, on 466,332 swabs, is 0.17 percent. Since the start of the pandemic, the country has recorded 43,029,839 cases and 521,416 victims, with a lethality rate of 1.21%. The vaccination campaign began on January 16, 2021 and to date they have been administered
1,848,733,081 doses, of which 1,617,668 yesterday. From 1 April, the provisions imposed at central level are no longer in force and various States and Territories have lifted all restrictions, although the Ministry of Health has confirmed the continuity of the indications regarding the mask in public places, the spacing, the hygiene of the hands, surveillance, vaccination and ventilation of enclosed spaces.
Vaccine, administered in Italy 136,046,762 doses
136,046,762 doses of anti-Covid vaccine administered in Italy out of 141,930,087 delivered, equal to 95.9%. This is what emerges from the updated report at 06.14 this morning. Of the delivered doses, 95,340,548 are from Pfizer / BioNTech, 25,446,171 from Moderna, 11,544,822 from Vaxzevria, 6,726,089 from pediatric Pfizer, 1,849,457 from Janssen and 1,023,000 from Novavax.
Iss: “More reinfections with Omicron”. Booster protects 91% from severe forms
According to the extended report of the National Institute of Health, with two doses the protection against severe disease is between 73 and 75%. The third dose also raises the percentage of effectiveness in preventing simple contagion. The variant that emerged in recent months has seen an increase in people who have contracted the infection again
Covid China, 268 cases in Shanghai and over 13,000 asymptomatic
The situation of Covid-19 in Shanghai continues to be worrying: the Chinese financial hub recorded another 268 cases on Monday and above all a jump in asymptomatic porters, which rose to 13,086, according to the updates provided by the municipality on official social media accounts, which they compare with Sunday’s numbers of 425 and 8,581 respectively. The new data accrued after the mass testing program that saw the city’s 26 million residents swab.
Nationwide, new local cases stood at 1,173 on Monday, the National Health Commission reported, including 792 in Jilin, 268 in Shanghai and 17 in Heilongjiang. 62 cases were imported, while asymptomatic carriers rose to 15,355, of which 15,239 were local: in addition to the 13,086 in Shanghai, another 1,680 were reported in Jilin, another very critical outbreak in China.
The latest news on Coronavirus today, April 5th
There are 30,630 Covid cases registered yesterday, as emerged from the bulletin of the Ministry of Health of Monday 4th April. The total number of infections since the beginning of the emergency thus reaches 14,877,144. The deaths from Covid on the last day were 125, for a total of 159,909. In the last 24 hours, 1,383,218 swabs between molecular and antigen tests were carried out. The rate of positivity it stood at 2.2% (-12.5%).
The new cases are divided as follows on the Italian territory from Region to Region:
Lombardy: +2.512
Veneto: +2.048
Emilia Romagna: +3.195
Campania: +3.384
Lazio: +3.834
Piedmont: +2.566
Tuscany: +1.640
Sicily: +1.993
Puglia: +2.683
Liguria: +523
Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +282
Brands: +860
Abruzzo: +762
Calabria: +1.997
PA Bolzano: +242
Umbria: +500
Sardinia: +760
PA Trento: +163
Basilicata: +505
Molise: +166
Aosta Valley: +15