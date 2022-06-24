New version of Mini-Spies already has protagonists

Los Angeles California.- At the end of March it was announced that Netflix had struck a deal with Skydance to produce a reimagining of “Mini-Spies”where Robert Rodriguezcreator of the franchise, would be involved.

Now, Deadline revealed that the new version, which will also be produced by Spyglass, already has its protagonists, who will be Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Everly Cargonilla Y Connor Esterson.

The plot of the film will tell how the children of the best secret agents in the world unknowingly help a powerful game developer to unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, for which the fate of the world will be in the hands of the little ones.

rodriguezwho has already worked with the streaming platform with the film, “We Can Be Heroes”will be the director, screenwriter and producer of the film, which at the moment does not have a definite release date.

The first three installments of “Mini-Spies” were starred by Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino, Alexa Vega Y Daryl Sabarawhile the fourth had the stellar performances of Jessica Alba, Joel McHale, Rowan Blanchard Y Mason Cook.