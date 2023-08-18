New victim of artificial intelligence

laura escens is the last victim of artificial intelligence, This week, the Spanish ‘influencer’ has condemned the dissemination of alleged images of him through his social networks nude, However, the reality is that this graphic material a montage Created by artificial intelligence.

Laura Ascens completely rejects these images and wants to highlight the idea that “a woman’s body is not to be used. Neither for pleasure, nor for abuse, nor for manipulation. For.”

Following this complaint, the influencer has said that “one thing is consent or one’s own decision”, but what he does not acknowledge is that these types of images are published “without consent”.

To end this topic, Laura Ascens has responded to a user who has taken photos that ‘influencers’ have published on their social networks in which she appears naked. Laura has clarified, “If I want to undress, I undress myself.”

The Laura Escance is not the only case that has occurred. Recently, singer rosalia It also became a target of artificial intelligence. And the thing is that a young man from Chile has made a song and using this technique it is shown that Rosalia is singing.

Hollywood stars have also become victims

This sort of thing happens not only in Spain, but hollywood stars They too have been victims of artificial intelligence.

Actress Emma Watson has been one of them and his face was also used to draw a picture sex video Fake yours. What’s more, practically 90% of the content generated by artificial intelligence is porn.

This artificial intelligence is not only used to generate images and videos with the faces of celebrities, but it can also Revise movies or series, For this reason, many actors and actresses have already been against this technique. In fact, there are many from Hollywood screenplay by, the actors, actresses and other union workers who are leading a historic strike with which they want to achieve a larger goal, apart from a wage increase your job security Regarding artificial intelligence.