new video behind the scenes dedicated to photo mode – Nerd4.life

Continue the series of behind the scenes videos from Gran Turismo 7 presented by Kazunori Yamauchi. Today’s video is all about Scapes, the photo mode of the new racing game exclusively for PS5 and PS4.

After talking to us about the livery and functionality editor of the Dualsense, Yamauchi today makes us partakers of his great passion for photography. And on the other hand, when you love a car, it is natural to want to take photos of it in different locations around the world.

To do this players will be able to use Scapes, the photo mode of Gran Turismo 7, thanks to which you can freely photograph your cars in different points of over 2,500 locations scattered in 43 different countries. In addition to the standard functions seen in the photo modes seen in other video games, Scapes promises photorealistic results thanks to the use of HDR technology and raytracing, with the touch of professional effects and panning.

We remind you that Gran Turismo 7 will be available exclusively for PS5 and PS4 starting from March 4, 2022. The pre-orders of the standard edition and the 25th Anniversary Edition have been available for a few weeks, complete with a pre-order bonus.

If this video was not enough for you, we also recommend the behind-the-scenes videos of Gran Turismo 7 dedicated to the car park and the one on the philosophy of the game, complete with gameplay of the PS5 version.