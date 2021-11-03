New video game for PS1 coming January 31: the announcement

On January 31st next year, you can enjoy a PS1 version of the highly acclaimed Bloodborne, released as one of the flagship titles on PS4.

We haven’t reversed the names of the consoles and that’s exactly how things will go. Thanks to the work of two avid Bloodborne fans who were inspired by some fake screenshots of an unlikely old version of the video game which, in the words of one of the creators of the retro port Lilith Walther, with its fairly linear mechanics it was perfect for a retro demake.

What you can play is all the first section of the game with a lot of Boss Fight and animations all, clearly, with the polygonal and nostalgic style of the games for the first PlayStation. Operations like this are proof that when games are equipped with real substance it is not so much the aesthetics, textures or dynamic lighting effects that matter, but the loyal fans is a solid story.

Bloodborne in PS1 version, here is Bloodborne PSX

Lilith Walther And Corwyn Prichard they decided to call their project, which they have been working on for some time but which actually only started in 2020, Bloodborne PSX. The inspiration, as told by Whalter herself, came from some fake screenshots that appeared around 2015: “I saw them and thought the logical conclusion was ‘make a playable demake using a game engine’“.

After the initial enthusiasm, however, the programmer had focused on another project, her indie game Arcus. After the development of Arcus, the programmer is back to take care of her demake. Over the past year the small development team had released a plethora of mini videos to keep up to date with ever-growing fans but apparently the wait is about to end.

Many clearly have harshly criticized the decision to turn a PS4 title into such a retro game but the programmer has quite clear ideas and is aware that her operation may not please everyone: “It might be a bit of a controversial point of view but I have always thought that soulsborne games give the feeling of retro and I use this term as a very deep praise.“.

That of remakes with older technologies is a trend in growth which, for example, has involved other games and although there is a large slice of players who appreciate these works, many others are convinced instead that this operation will be scuttled with a letter from the Sony lawyers the moment after the demake will stick its nose out of its developers’ computer.