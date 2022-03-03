New video of attack on Twin Towers recorded from ferry

Digital Millennium

A YouTube user posted a new video of the terrorist attack against the Twin Towers, in New York, United States, which occurred on September 11th, 2001, which was taken by himself from a ferry on the Hudson River. Why did he spread it more than 20 years later?

The user kevin westley explained that he posted the video shortly after the attack, but pby accident I had put it as privateuntil now.

“I posted this video in the 2000s but accidentally left it private until now. I gave a Sunday service on a scouting trip to the Shiloh battlefield on one of my religious trips and showed this video (stop before you swear) . I realized the video was private and made it public,” he wrote in the comments.

Several people are seen in the video. watching the fire in the north towerbehind the first plane impactfrom a stopped ferry near the bay, to where the column of smoke reached.

However, a few minutes later they see the moment when the second plane arrivescross the river and collides with the South Tower. At that moment, screams can be heard from the people on the ferry.

“What’s going on? Oh my God, oh my God!” several of the passengers are heard saying.

Although there were users who questioned whether the video was real or unpublished, others pointed out that, like this one, there could be more unknown images of the attack.

While some more expressed how after 20 years, the images of the attack continue to cause an impact.

