New video of the separation between Ariane 5 and James Webb space telescope and other news

Even in these days of celebration, operations continue to complete the configuration of the James Webb space telescope. After the launch on December 25th, thanks to a Ariane 5 rocket from French Guiana, the procedures for full opening are underway. Overall they will last 29 days even if the first image will arrive in six months. At the present time no problems are reported while ESA And Arianespace they wanted to do a “gift” to all fans.

During the streaming of the launch there was the possibility of seeing the separation phase between the upper stage ofAriane 5 and the JWST. Unfortunately, the images of the live broadcast were not “perfect” (however exciting). The European space agency has recently provided a more complete and better quality version. A real tribute to the mission.

The novelties of the James Webb space telescope and the opening of the solar shield

In the video of about three minutes, recorded thanks to the cameras of Réaltra Space, you can see the separation of the space telescope from the upper stage of the rocket. Towards the middle of the film, the opening of the solar panel is shown, which is used to power the on-board systems. There is no RTG (as on the latest US rovers) and is therefore the only power source.

Also in the video you can see some shiny particles, second ESA it should be ice. This may have separated from the walls of the Ariane 5 itself or as a result of the combustion of the propellant (based on liquid hydrogen and oxygen).

A curiosity is that the solar panel was made by SolAero Technologies which for some time has become part of Rocket Lab, a company that is engaged in the launch of satellites and in the future of human crews in Space. But now the James Webb space telescope he is in one of the most complicated phases of his first part of the mission: that of opening the lower sunscreen.

Solar shading: a new challenge for JWST

Yesterday the rear flap and the shielding cover were successfully opened, which made it possible to safeguard the sheets that compose it. In these hours, however, the sheets made in Kapton. As explained by Mark McCaughrean it is a very delicate procedure.

The first layer facing the Sun and the Earth has a thickness of 0.05 mm while the other four reach 0.025 mm. The Kapton has a 100nm aluminum coating to make them reflective while the first two also have an additional 50nm doped silicon layer (which is why they appear purplish). The choice of having more thin layers allows for better heat dispersion.

The first is the one that actually does a lot “of work” in this sense. The purpose of the layers is to gradually dissipate light and heat (infrared) so as not to make them reach the sensitive sensors. It is thus possible to pass from about 110 ° C of the first layer up to -237 ° C of the fifth. The layers are also separated by the void of Space which avoids the accumulation of heat. There are 140 actuators, 70 hinge assemblies, eight motors, 400 pulleys and 90 cables. To manage these mechanisms there are also small holes in the layers but they are never aligned so as to avoid the direct passage of heat and light from one side to the other.

Interestingly, the materials involved in the construction of the James Webb space telescope they can withstand the impact of micrometeorites. For example, the shielding layers can pierce but do not tear. Even the main mirror with beryllium segments can withstand the impact as explained in the official FAQ, despite the very light structure and the thin gold cover (in turn covered by a layer of silicon oxide).

