new video-shock and terrible suspicions, who stole it? – Free Daily





A 50-second video taken by USS Carl Vinson’s Pilot’s Landing Aid Television and which has gone viral on social media. A video showing the F-35C warplane of the US Navy crashed on January 24, 2022 in the South China Sea during the flight operations of the American aircraft carrier. Photographs and a first 17-second video had already leaked about the affair.





And now the specialized site is back on the case aviation-report.com, which accounts for this new and longer video. The images show the complete crash sequence of the F-35C fighter jet that the US Navy said “had a landing accident on the flight deck while the USS Carl Vinson was conducting routine flight operations“. In the images here are the final stages of the maneuver and the crash on the flight deck, hence the fall into the sea.

The point is that it is not clear who published the images, although the authenticity of these must be verified (but the video seems entirely consistent with the details that emerged and with the first leaked images of the accidentin which seven injured were recorded, the pilot had managed to jump from the plane without any consequences).

The crash cost the US a whopping 100 million dollars. But the Pentagon is concerned precisely that the images continue to leak: who and what is behind it? What is also worrying is the fact that the accident occurred in an area other than China claims almost in full, so much so that the ships of the Dragon Navy maintain an almost constant presence in those waters. And again, analysts always cited by aviaton-report.com claim that Beijing will monitor the US recovery operation; others even argue that China may try to obtain the technology of the crashed jet, the F-35, by recovering the wreck. A story that, especially with the complicity of the videos, increasingly assumes the connotations of a spy-story.