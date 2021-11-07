New videos of the preparation for the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope

The December 18, 2021 it will be time for the historic launch of the James Webb space telescope. The precious payload was entrusted by NASA into the hands of ESA and Arianespace for launch with a Ariane 5 rocket (after the successful VA255 launch) from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana. From there the JWST it will move away from the Earth to reach its final position at about 1.5 million km.

The JWST in preparation for the launch in Kourou (source)

As told, after the launch there will be 29 days during which engineers and all the people involved in the design and construction of the JWST they will hold your breath. There NASA he told how there will be 300 single minor operations and 50 major ones could result in a mission failure. If all goes well, however, there will be a new scientific instrument of fundamental importance for knowing the Universe and what is contained therein.

The new videos of the James Webb space telescope from the Kourou spaceport

What is happening in Kourou these days? A little help comes directly from Arianespace and by the envoys on the spot who showed sui social new Images And video of the “behind the scenes” while preparing for the launch of the JWST. December 18th is fast approaching and just over a month the assembly operations on the Ariane 5 rocket.

In a video of just under 40 seconds shown by Arianespace you can see a time lapse of the preparation of the James Webb space telescope. In the first part, the telescope is extracted from the container that brought it safely from the United States to French Guiana after a journey of 9300 km by sea. Later you can see the JWST in all its glory (closed in the launch configuration) positioned vertically. This will allow integration with the rocket and fairings.

A video, in some ways more spectacular, is that of Mark McCaughrean (Senior Advisor for Science & Exploration of ESA). In this case you can see what a visitor to the spaceport is in front of the eyes walking through the corridors. In fact, as for other structures of this type, there are rooms with large windows on the areas where the technicians carry out their operations. One cannot remain indifferent to all that technology. Now all that remains is to wait until December 18th and witness a new step in the history of science and space exploration.