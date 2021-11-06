new videos on the net by mistake

After dedicating ample space to the Photo Mode of Gran Turismo 7, Kazunori Yamauchi returns to present itself to the public with new details on the Sony racing game … but a few days in advance.

From the Spanish-language channels of PlayStation, they have indeed found diffusion today – Saturday 6 November – ben two new in-depth videos dedicated to the work of Polyphony Digital. The latter, however, remained online for a short time, before apparently being removed from any official playlist. However, the rectification action was not fast enough, with the videos now immortalized by the community of fans, which meant that they remained available on the net.

The first of these is a video of Gran Turismo 7 relating to the circuits, within which Kazunori Yamauchi expresses its satisfaction with the degree of realism achieved by the production. Thanks to the new lighting system and the prediction of a dynamic weather system, the author is convinced that the game will offer an unprecedented feeling for the series. The second video that appeared in advance on the net, is instead a video of Gran Turismo 7 relating to the customizations that players will be able to make to their vehicles. From the ailerons to the details of each tire, there seem to be a lot of options available.

Gran Turismo 7, we remember, will land on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 next March 4, 2022, with paid next gen upgrade.