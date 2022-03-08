New videos show Atlas fans attacking those of Gallos

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 07.03.2022 21:56:14





With the passing of the hours, new videos come to light of the fight that took place at the Corregidora Stadium during the match between Atlas and Queretarothe most recent focused on how some red and black supporters provoked and attacked local fans in what is marked as the start of hostilities.

in the recordings some young people are seen walking in a hostile tone by the south head of the buildinga place that is full of families and in which local animation groups do not concentrate until they meet some people who stood up to them.

In one of them you can see how they throw a punch on a local supporterwho sought to walk away concerned for his integrity, while vendors stepped aside so as not to be attacked.

For a moment the red and blacks withdraw and seem to return to where they were, but then, in a larger group, they begin to run down the interior corridor.

That’s where the fight started

Agree with fans of Gallos fansand without there being a version of authorities that confirms itthat red and black outpost marked the beginning of the brawl, since that group started hitting some people that was found along the way in one of the corners of the header, something that was also recorded in multiple videos.

From there the barbarism was unleashed, since members of the Albiazul Resistance also began to appear in the corridors until they took the images that have gone around the world.

So far, 22 fans have been discharged out of the 26 who were hospitalized.​​

​