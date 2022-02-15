New Vodafone Special with Smart Pay: 100 Giga, unlimited minutes and text messages for € 7.99 per month – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

From today 15 February 2022, subject to any changes, Vodafone Italy with the opening of the new rechargeable offer Vodafone Special 50 Digital Edition Continue Doubling Giga with Smart Pay the range list also changes Vodafone Special BTL available in participating Vodafone stores.

These range operator attack tariff offers Vodafone Special they can be activated in participating Vodafone stores in a limited edition. The offers can be activated through internal token codes named by the experts “Special Offers with Token“.

However, the availability of these offers in Vodafone points of sale is limited, so their marketing can change at any time.

Vodafone Special 50 Digital Edition BTL provides every month unlimited minutes to all national mobile and fixed network numbers, unlimited sms to all national numbers e 50 Giga of mobile internet traffic in 4G a 5 € for the first month, then 7.99 euros per month for each renewal.

New Vodafone customers who activate this version with a payment method Smart Pay (debit of the renewal of the offer on credit card, current account or prepaid account cards) will receive 50 Giga per month of additional data traffic.

In this way the offer becomes with unlimited minutes, unlimited text messages and 100 Giga per month for € 7.99 per month.

Special 50 Digital Edition BTL it can be activated for all new Vodafone customers who request the portability of their mobile phone number (MNP) with the operator of origin at the same time iliad, Fastweb and some Virtual Operators Such as LycaMobile, Digi Mobil, 1Mobile, Optima Mobile, Daily Telecom And PosteMobile.

Tim, Kena Mobile, WindTre, Very Mobile, the second brand ho., BT Etnia Mobile and Bladna Mobile are excluded.



In offers with unlimited minutes and text messages, these are valid in compliance with the principles of good faith and fairness. The pre-activated SIM plan is Vodafone 25 Newwhich includes Smart Passport + in EU Extra Roaming Countries only in case of use.

In case of exceeding the bundle of Giga included in the SIM the connection hangs. The Giga not used at the end of the month they cannot be combined with those attributed in the subsequent renewal, but they can also be used in modality hotspot at no additional cost as required by law.

The tariff offers of telephone operators may be subject to unilateral changes over time. In these cases, the operator notifies the customer as required by current legislation.

It is always important to ask the contractual summary of the offer that you want to activate as required by the latest regulations.

From February 15, 2022, subject to changes, the other offers in the range also continue Vodafone Special BTL with the new version Special Minutes 50 Giga to 9.99 euros per month for those coming from Kena:



Special 100 Digital Edition with Vodafone Trial (first month at 5 euros and subsequent renewals at 9.99 euros per month) with 100 Giga per month of data traffic, unlimited minutes and SMS to all national numbers, guaranteed price for 24 months with Smart Pay and Happy Black included if you comes from iliad, Fastweb and some Virtual Operators;

(first month at 5 euros and subsequent renewals at 9.99 euros per month) with 100 Giga per month of data traffic, unlimited minutes and SMS to all national numbers, guaranteed price for 24 months with Smart Pay and Happy Black included if you comes from iliad, Fastweb and some Virtual Operators; Special Minutes 50 Giga to 9.99 euros per month with 50 Giga per month of data traffic, unlimited minutes to all national numbers if you come from Kena Mobile, BT Enia Mobile and Bladna Mobile. In this last offer, except for any changes, the promo is not foreseen Try Vodafone . There is an activation cost of € 0.01.

to with 50 Giga per month of data traffic, unlimited minutes to all national numbers if you come from Kena Mobile, BT Enia Mobile and Bladna Mobile. In this last offer, except for any changes, the promo is not foreseen . There is an activation cost of € 0.01. Special Minutes 20 Giga with Vodafone Test (first month at 5 euros and subsequent renewals at 11.99 euros per month) with 20 Giga of data traffic and unlimited minutes to all national numbers if you activate a new number without portability (no MNP).

They close in commerce, for new activations, Special Giga at 7.99 euros per month And Special 50 Digital Edition for € 9.99 per month.

In all the offers of the Vodafone Special range listed there is also the cost of the new rechargeable sim equal to 3 euros, unless different prices applied by the retailer.

These rechargeable offers can also be activated with the eSIM formatas well as with traditional SIM, unless unavailability by the retailer.

For offers that they do not include SMS in the bundle or if the threshold is exceeded, these have a cost of 29 euro cents each (if you keep the pre-active plan Vodafone 25 New).

Vodafone’s rechargeable offers are usable even when roaming within the European Union (for now also in the United Kingdom) under the same national conditions, but with a limit regarding the use of monthly data traffic.

For new activations from 10 November 2021, subject to any changes, all offers in the range Vodafone Special listed include the on-call service Call me & Recalllistening to the answering machine and continuity of service included and deducted.

The SMS return receipt service is included, but not enabled by default in many mobile phones. Only if activated voluntarily by the customer on the terminal, the cost is 25 euro cents for each SMS notification received.

The new Vodafone customer can activate, if he wants, Digital Privacy & Security at € 1.99 per month, Happy Black Limited Edition at € 2.99 per month And 5G Start (5G network enabled if there is coverage and if the device is enabled) at 5 euros per month. For new activations, the first month of these listed options is free.

Thanks to D. and S. for reporting.

