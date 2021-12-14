Tech

“New voice message”, what not to do – Libero Quotidiano

The telematic scams they are more and more widespread and also “qualitatively” better: in fact, new ways are being sought to mislead people, who often run into trivial distraction errors and click where they shouldn’t, creating a devastating ripple effect for their personal data. A new type of scam has recently been reported, which acts directly on smartphones.

Basically a virus is disguised as a voice message that infects the mobile phone and empties the bank account, by subscribing to subscriptions without the owner of the phone noticing. It seems that this new digital threat is making people of a certain age fall into error, who are less practical in managing social networks and in particular instant messaging apps. In fact, a young person would hardly fall into such a scam, which is based on a text message that reads “new voice message”. It is indeed impossible for such a notification to arrive via text message and not on apps such as WhatsApp or Telegram, but those not used to using them could make the fatal mistake.

In fact, the message contains a link: if you click it, you will find a virus in your phone that steals all sensitive data and is able to take out expensive subscriptions to various services. Obviously the way not to fall into the scam is always and only one: never click on the links you receive and immediately delete such messages.

