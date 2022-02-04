New Volkswagen T-Roc R arrives in Italy: 300 hp for the compact crossover

Orders for the sportier version of the T-Roc range are opened: 2.0 Tsi engine, 7-speed DSG automatic transmission, all-wheel drive and Launch Control for the restyling of the crossover. Here is the list price for our country

The mid-career update that featured the T-Roc range also involves the sportier R version. But before seeing a specimen on the road (or driving it) we will have to wait until May. In the meantime, Volkswagen has opened the orders for the new compact SUV in the most “bad” configuration.

Volkswagen T-Roc R: the design – From an aesthetic point of view, the exterior of the New T-Roc R features sport-specific elements, such as the R-style bumpers and air intakes with black slats. The twin chrome tailpipes on the left and right side of the rear bumper are highlighted by the LED rear lights with tinted lenses. The tinted rear windows, including the rear window, the door sills in the vehicle color and the chrome exterior mirror shells complete the appearance of the new T-Roc R. For an even more racing sound, the titanium exhaust system is available as an option. Akrapovič, with a terminal with a low weight of 7 kg. Optional 19-inch wheels. Inside the passenger compartment the alternation of colors stands out with the central bands of the seats enriched with the characteristic R fabric. The stainless steel pedals and the blue ambient lighting make the passenger compartment even more gritty.

Volkswagen T-Roc R: super performance – No surprise from the point of view of the engine, the consolidated 2.0 Tsi 300 hp combined with the DSG automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. In combination with turbocharging and direct petrol injection, the engine achieves considerable torque even at low revs: the maximum torque of 400 Nm is already available from 2,000 rpm, which remains constant up to 5,200. rpm The Launch Control allows lightning-fast sprints on 0-100 km / h (4.9 seconds), while the maximum speed is limited to 250 km / h. The high-performance braking system with blue painted calipers in the same color as the body takes care of all this power. The R-specific sports chassis (with sports suspension and reduced ground clearance by 20 mm) and progressive steering complete the sports package.

Volkswagen T-Roc R: the price for Italy – Volkswagen T-Roc R boasts a complete standard equipment: adaptive cruise control, front assist, lane assist, park assist, automatic climate control, 10.25 ”Digital Cockpit Pro, full LED headlights and various other goodies. In Italy, the list price of the New T-Roc R is 48,700 euros (at this link the prices of the other versions).

