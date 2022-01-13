new volume indicator for Windows 11

These are days of news for Windows 11. In fact, following Microsoft’s classic Patch Tuesday, the announcement of an important change has arrived regarding thevolume indicator.

In particular, according to what was reported by The Verge, Satya Nadella and associates have finally decided, after a wait by the users of about 10 years (to some the graphic style had not gone down from the beginning), to renew this element of the operating system. Think that the indication that appears on the screen at the top left when you raise or lower the volume, for example, directly from the keyboard has been active on Windows since 2012 (yes, the original introduction took place with Windows 8).

Put simply, the Redmond company is moving the volume indicator down the middle, adopting a more modern design and more in line with Windows 11. In the image at the bottom of the news you can see the difference between the current look and the one that will come later (for the moment the new volume indicator appeared in the build 22533 of Windows 11 intended for Dev channel of the Insider program, but Microsoft seems intent on expanding the news to everyone).

In short, Windows 11 is bringing with it several not insignificant changes, also in terms of design. In any case, for more details on the news of the Insider build involved, you can refer to the official Microsoft blog.