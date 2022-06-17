New wave of COVID-19 reaches the famous

the pandemic for COVID-19 It has not finished. Although after the application of the vaccine the risk of mortality has decreased and the symptoms may be milder, the spread of the virus is still a latent danger.

Despite the care, many celebrities have not escaped the disease while trying to resume the work of the old normal, such as concerts and recordings:

“We have to keep taking care of ourselves” wrote Fernanda Castillo after testing positive for the virus for the second time. The actress shared an image of her on her Instagram where she poses with a sweatshirt and looks stable, however she expressed her hatred towards the disease.

Fernando Castillo ( Facebook )

Castillo is recovering from home, where she shares space with her young son Liam and her husband Erik Hayser. Due to this condition, she will not be able to appear in the first performance of the play “Seven Times Goodbye” on June 19, in which she will be replaced by actress Paulette Hernández.

“Here we are, much better and wanting to be 100% soon. Thank you all for your messages, your love and good vibes for the recovery of everyone in my house,” Castillo wrote.

Just a few hours before his concert at the Mexico City Arena, the singer Camilo had to cancel this and other presentations in the country because he and several members of his team tested positive for the disease. “Some people on the team began to feel more or less, a little discomfort and a sore throat, and we took a test today and we tested positive. The singer has just announced that he is starting the tour of Europe and did not give details about whether his wife Evaluna Montaner and his newborn daughter, Indigo, are also infected.

Eric Clapton, 77, announced in a statement from his team of promoters that he contracted the virus after his May 8 concert at London’s Royal Hall. The rocker had caused controversy for being one of the critics of the vaccine. He now has two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, but he said he had “serious reactions.” The singer had made a song about confinement called “Stand and Deliver”. Due to illness he had to cancel two concerts in Europe: Zurich and Milan.

After appearing at a music festival, Danna Paola announced through her Instagram account that she tested positive for the virus on May 16, also detailing that she had mild symptoms such as headache, fatigue, and body pain.

Danna Paola. ( Eric Jamison )

“Raise your hand who thought they were immune to Covid,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

Although it was said that she was hospitalized, she denied it and during her confinement she shared videos with her partner Alex Hoyer. Two weeks ago, the 26-year-old singer uploaded a photo in a clothing store with the caption “Mood after Covid.”

After being absent for 20 minutes from the voting during the Eurovision music festival, Laura Pausini explained that the inconvenience was due to the fact that she felt bad for presenting Covid symptoms without having been diagnosed. “There was something wrong with me. Since Saturday I have been feeling very bad,” said the Italian singer. For this reason she had to cancel several commitments, including a concert in the United States.

Laura Pausini. ( peoplemusic )

In the middle of her world tour, the singer Mon Laferte had to suspend the shows in the United States scheduled for June 8 and 11. The measure was taken because part of her work team tested positive for Coronavirus. The news of her was made known through a letter that she published on her social networks. “We allow ourselves to inform her that in recent days some members of the crew have tested positive for covid-19 ″. However, the Chilean has already resumed her rehearsals to continue with the dates in Mexico.

Marcus Ornellas has been affected by the virus not once, not twice, but four times! The actor has just released the telenovela “Nobody’s Woman” and broke the news that he was infected along with his wife Ariadne Díaz and his little son. Everyone is resting at home, with mild symptoms, since he has even allowed himself to offer virtual interviews and celebrate the success of the soap opera. “Excuse my voice, but it’s the fault of the weirdo that’s out there,” Ornellas said on Instagram.

At the international level Hugh Jackman was infected for the second time “Frustratingly I have tested positive for Covid,” announced the actor, who was replaced in the theater by Max Clayton.

Hugh Jackman. ( Associated Press )

While the Rolling Stones suspended their concert in Amsterdam after the lead singer, Mick Jagger announced on his social networks that he is facing the disease. “Unfortunately I just tested positive for covid. Our goal is to reschedule the date as soon as possible and come back as soon as we can.”