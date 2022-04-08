New wave of COVID-19 would hit the continent in the coming weeks

(CRHoy.com) The pandemic situation facing East Asia, the Western Pacific and now Europe, would be reflected in our continent in the coming weeks.

This was warned by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), which also reports that the cases have been slowly increasing in this region.

According to the health agency, the American countries notify more than 620,000 new cases every week, which would be related to the emergence of the BA.2 sublineage of the most recent strain of concern omicron.

“Time and time again, we have seen how the dynamics of infection in Europe are reflected here just a few weeks later,” said Carissa F. Etienne, director of PAHO.

A similar position is held by Ronald Evans, from the Hispano-American University (UH) School of Medicine and coordinator of the report A Pandemic in Perspective, who highlights that the situation in the other continents it could suggest that a “new wave” is brewing.

“The window that other countries have provided us in the past has allowed us to know what will happen in our native home two or three months later,” Evans said.

new sublineage

In South America, the sublineage -also known as the ‘stealthy omicron’-, was detected in 8.7% of the reported sequences.

In Costa Rica the situation is no different. Since its detection in the country, the sequences where BA.2 is identified have been increasing their frequency, hand in hand with their high transmissibility.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), this could be up to 1.5% more infectious than its predecessors.

Despite the relaxation of health measures and, given the possibility of entering a new wave – product of the increase in cases of this mutation -, PAHO highlighted the importance of continuing to carry out tests to detect the disease and thus “let’s not enter this next wave blindly”.

“This means making testing easily accessible to everyone everywhere, to prevent new outbreaks and to prepare our health systems if cases rise,” he stressed.

Etienne warned that many countries and territories reduced public health measures prematurely, and stressed that data “is our eyes and ears in this pandemic.”

Vaccination

Another concern of the regional authorities -in addition to testing- is vaccination, despite the fact that more than 685 million people in the region have already completed their vaccination schemes against COVID, and 50 countries have already started applying booster doses.

However, -according to PAHO data-, there are still 240 million people in the Americas who have not yet received a single dose of the biological against the virus.

“Vaccination gaps will keep our region at risk during future waves. We must redouble our efforts to ensure that our vulnerable populations receive the doses they need,” the agency warned.

For Juan José Romero, an epidemiologist at the National University (UNA), the vaccine is the main difference between the two regions. For the scientist, the biological applied in sectors such as Hong Kong proved to be less efficient than those placed in most countries of our continent: Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna.

That, together with the high exposure to the virus that the national population has had, It would be important factors to prevent a wave similar to the one that hits Asia in the country.

According to the data handled by Romero, about 35% of the population has already been exposed to the disease and currently at least 85% of Costa Ricans are already injected, of which approximately 30% have all three doses. What generates a natural immunity by the infection and also by the vaccine.