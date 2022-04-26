New wave of Covid in China: low mortality raises doubts among specialists (and what could explain it)

BEIJING.- The low mortality -only 190 deaths for more than half a million people infected- from the wave of Covid-19 which registers shanghaithe largest city in Chinaintrigues many experts, especially at a time when the regrowth extends to the country’s capital, Beijing.

The Asian giant managed to contain the balance less than 5,000 fatalities since the detection of the coronavirus at the end of 2019 in the city of Wuhan, in the center of the country.

As for confirmed infections, they rise to 200,000 symptomatic cases and 470,000 asymptomatic according to official balances.

A health worker takes a sample to be tested for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a swab collection site in Beijing. NOEL CELIS – AFP

Shanghaithe city hardest hit in the country by omicron variantrecord a mortality rate of 0.036%, that is, 36 deaths per 100,000 infected since March 1. The rate is lower than that of countries that have become an example of managing the pandemic, such as New Zealand (0.07%).

If Shanghai had had the same fatality rate as the oceanic country, the metropolis should have “more than 300 deaths,” epidemiologist Michael Baker, of New Zealand’s Otago University, said skeptically.

Prabhat Jha, an epidemiologist at the University of Toronto, said that the mortality of the current outbreak could be “a very high number” given the large number of unvaccinated older people and the low efficiency rate of the immunizers used in the country.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, China has followed a covid zero strategy which is based on early confinements when cases are detected and massive tests to identify all those infected and isolate them.

A health worker wearing personal protective equipment performs a swab test for the Covid-19 coronavirus LIU JIN – AFP

This method makes it possible to “limit the contagion as much as possible” and “avoid” a saturation of medical resources that would cause more deaths, estimated the epidemiologist Wu Zunyou, one of the figures in the fight against COVID-19 in China.

Repeated large-scale testing of part of the population also increases “the chances of detecting (early) asymptomatic” or mild cases, according to virologist Leong Hoe Nam, who lives in Singapore.

According to this theory, the distortion would not be due to the mortality figure but to that of officially detected infections, which would be higher thanks to its strategy to combat the pandemic.

“Even so, there is still a gap between the identified cases and the people who end up sick and die” from Covid, Baker said, suggesting that Shanghai’s balance could grow even more.

In Wuhan, the first city confined at the beginning of the pandemic, the authorities subsequently revised the number of fatalities to increase it by 50%.

A boy takes a swab test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a compound during a Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai’s Pudong district LIU JIN – AFP

Another explanation may be the “very strict criteria for classifying Covid-19-related deaths”, said Paul Tambyah, president of the Asia-Pacific Society for Clinical Microbiology and Infection.

According to this criterion, people with previous pathologies that are aggravated by Covid are not included in the official balance if they die after being cured of the virus.

In other countries, the count is broader. The United Kingdom, for example, includes as a victim of the virus anyone who has died within 28 days of testing positive, “including victims of road accidents,” Tambyah said.

The figures in China are “very political”, says the infectologist Mai He, from the University of Washington.

In this photo released by China’s Xinhua News Agency, a volunteer uses a megaphone to speak to residents of an apartment building in Shanghai, China. Chen Jianli – Xinhua

Especially in this crisis in which the communist power has tried to present its handling of the pandemic as proof of the superiority of its authoritarian political system against the deadly balance sheets of many Western democracies.

China is “timid” about mortality figures, Ariel Karlinsky, WHO adviser at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, told AFP.

Comparing the number of deaths from any cause in China since 2020 and comparing it with the years preceding the pandemic would give a fairer view of the situation, this expert estimated.

But these figures are not public and were only communicated in detail to “selected researchers”, he lamented.