new wave of discounts in early January on the best PS4 and PS5 games

New year, new discounts: Sony extends the January sales on the PlayStation Store by adding more games on offer to the current promotion, with many other titles for PS4, PS5 and PSVR now on sale at a reduced price for a limited time only.

At the time of writing the prices on the Italian store do not seem aligned yet but on foreign stores it is possible to find exclusive PlayStation 5 offers such as Returnal, Demon’s Souls and Sackboy A Great Adventure. Also on offer are games such as The Nioh Collection, Jett the Far Shore, 12 Minutes, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, World War Z Aftermath, Chernobylite, Crysis Remastered Trilogy, 13 Sentinels Aegis Rim and Kentucky Route Zero TV Edition.

The already existing January discounts on games such as FIFA 22, NBA 2K22, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, remain active. Far Cry 6, Red Dead Redemption 2, It Takes Two, Battlefield 2042, Kena Bridge of Spirits, Deathloop, Ghost of Tsushima Legends and Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales.

If you are on a tight budget you can bet on the best PlayStation games for less than 20 euros and there are also many games on offer for less than 10 euros, this price range includes indie, AA and AAA games that are not very recent but still valid and of best quality.