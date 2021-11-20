New wave of promotions on Amazon, crazy prices for Nintendo Switch games

A new wave of offers on Amazon begins on the occasion of Black Friday, this time there are many games for Nintendo Switch (even the latest news) at super discounted prices, let’s see the promotions together:

– Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled at 24.17 Euros for Nintendo Switch

– Animal Crossing: New Horizons at 38.21 Euros

– Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’S Fury at 38.21 Euros for Nintendo Switch

– Luigi’s Mansion 3 at 38.21 Euros for Nintendo Switch

– Mario Party Superstars at 42.11 Euros for Nintendo Switch

– Super Mario Odyssey at 38.99 Euros for Nintendo Switch

– Mario Golf: Super Rush at 38.99 Euros for Nintendo Switch

– Metroid Dread at 42.11 Euros for Nintendo Switch

– Ring Fit Adventure at 54.59 Euros for Nintendo Switch

– WarioWare: Get It Together! at 35.09 for Nintendo Switch

– Video Game Laboratory at 21.83 Euros for Nintendo Switch

– Super Mario Party for € 38.99 for Nintendo Switch

– Monster Hunter Rise at 38.21 Euros for Nintendo Switch

– Pokémon Shield at 38.99 Euros for Nintendo Switch

– New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe at 38.99 Euros for Nintendo Switch

– Returnal at 46.79 Euros for PS5

– Watch Dogs Legion for 19.49 Euros for PS5

– Hades for 19.49 Euros for PS4 and PS5

– Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered for 15.59 Euros for PS4

– Outriders – Day One Edition at 19.49 Euros for PS4 and Xbox

– Sackboy: A Big Adventure for 31.19 Euros for PS4

– Marvel’s Spider-Man for 15.59 Euros for PS4

– Death Stranding at 23.39 Euros for PS4

– Life is Strange: True Colors at 31.99 Euros for PS5, PS5 and Xbox

– Sony PlayStation 5 – DualSense Wireless Controller Midnight Black at 53.03 euros

– Sony PlayStation 5 – DualSense Wireless Controller White for 54.59 Euros

– Nier Replicant at € 23.39 for PS4

– Microsoft Wireless Controller for Xbox Electric Volt at 46.79 Euros

– Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at 23.39 Euros for Xbox

