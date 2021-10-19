New wax museum in Dubai: Ronaldo still with the Juventus shirt

Dubai has its own Madame Tussauds: among the many famous people present there are Trump, Messi and Ronaldo, still wearing the black and white jersey.

For a few hours now, Dubai has also had its own site Madame Tussauds, the famous revival of the London wax museum which, moreover, can be visited in a total of 26 places in Europe, USA, Asia and Oceania.

Many VIPs are represented more or less faithfully: they range from former American President Donald Trump to actor Will Smith, passing through Tom Cruise, David Beckham and Lewis Hamilton.

The current great protagonists of the world of football are also inevitable: both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, even if in the case of the Portuguese it is necessary to note a rather striking imprecision.

‘CR7’ was in fact pictured with the Juventus shirt, despite the fact that from the end of August he returned to being a Manchester United player who welcomed him back after twelve years spent between Madrid and Turin.

Who knows what the Juventus fans will think, still burned by the sudden farewell of their old idol: maybe some of them will fly to Dubai to be able to admire him, for one last time, wearing the shirt of his heart and remember the times gone by.