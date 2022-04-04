New way against colon cancer, breaking down the sugar shield – Medicine

Discovered how colorectal cancer uses cells, hitherto unknown, which form a shield of sugars to protect themselves from free radicals, which have the task of damaging the tumor and hindering its growth. These cells – unable to grow and multiply within the tumor mass – are characterized by a high absorption of glucose, which therefore emerges for the first time with a new defensive role for tumors, which is added to its function as fuel. to accelerate tumor growth, discovered in the past. Removing them, breaking down this tumor protection, could increase the effectiveness of therapies. The study was carried out thanks to the 5×1000 from the Piedmontese Foundation for Cancer Research (FPRC) and was conducted at the Candiolo Institute.

Colorectal cancer is the second most widespread form of cancer in Italy and Europe, with 43,700 new cases diagnosed in 2020 in our country (11.6% of all cancers), after breast cancer. “Defining the specific role of this new less active cell type in the tumor could pave the way for new and more effective anti-tumor therapies also combined with traditional drugs capable of extirpating not only the cells in progress, but the ‘ reservoirs of quiescent tumor cells, often responsible for the development of recurrent tumor forms and for the generation of neoplasms resistant to traditional treatments, such as chemo and radiotherapy “, reported Anna Sapino, Chief Scientific Officer of Pathological Anatomy at IRCCS Candiolo.

The research is the result of an international project resulting from the collaboration of the IRCCS Center of Candiolo, under the guidance of Prof. Carlos Sebastian, with the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center of Harvard, led by Raul Mostolavsky, co-director of the Mass General Cancer Center in Boston and involved, among the experts of the IRCCS of Candiolo, Prof. Anna Sapino, Scientific Director and Head of Pathological Anatomy of the Institute, prof. Enzo Medico in charge of the Oncogenomics laboratory, Prof. Silvia Giordano in charge of the Molecular Biology laboratory.

“It is known that glucose metabolism allows cancer cells to grow and proliferate – declares Sebastian Carlos, former head of the laboratory of Metabolic Dynamics of Cancer of the IRCCS in Candiolo and now in force at the University of Barcelona – Our work discovered a new role for glucose in the defense mechanism in tumors, as a weapon to protect against free radicals, molecules that damage cells and hinder the growth of cancer.

In particular, the research – continues Prof Sebastian – has identified a new type of defense cells to protect the tumor. These are non-proliferating cells, that is, unable to grow and multiply within the tumor, but characterized by a high absorption of glucose.

Unexpectedly, in these cells the sugar is not converted into energy, as the main consumers of glucose in colon cancer, but used to neutralize free radicals that could damage the structure of the cell, compromising its survival “