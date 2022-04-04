New weapon for Mac Jones and New England Patriots in key trade with Miami Dolphins

The New England Patriots have reached an agreement with one of their division rivals, the Miami Dolphins, in a trade for one of their best receivers. Bolavip tells you the details of Bill Belichick’s new player.

New England Patriots want to be a division contender again in the 2022 season of the National Football League (NFL). Despite that, we saw a team of Bill Belichick calmed down in Free Agency, until now.

One of the great needs of the six-time Super Bowl champions was to improve the receiving corps. and thus give more weapons to young marshal, mac joneswho so far has shown us what he’s capable of with a somewhat limited number of targets for what that offense calls for.

The Patriots got to work in that case and, prior to what will be the 2022 NFL Draft, they reached an agreement with their divisional rivals, Miami Dolphins, in an exchange that seems like a riskbut if it pans out it could be a real steal for New England.

DeVante Parker is a new player for the New England Patriots

Wide receiver DeVante Parker joins the New England Patriots from the Miami Dolphinsalong with a fifth round selection in the 2022 Draft, in exchange for a third round in the 2023 edition. A movement within the division that undoubtedly surprised several.

Parker fills a need for New England, which desperately needed help on the receiving corps even though his career has been marred by injuries. At 29, the University of Louisville graduate has played 93 games, where he caught 338 passes for 4,727 yards and 24 touchdowns.