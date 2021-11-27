new weapons for multiplayer coming, the word of 343i – Nerd4.life

Joseph Staten, head of creative at 343 Industries, confirmed that they will be introduced in the future new weapons for the multiplayer from Halo Infinite.

The Halo Infinite multiplayer beta has been available for a few days and is enjoying great success both in terms of playerbase and player satisfaction, net of some problems with the progression speed of the Battle Pass and the new Fracture event: You will keep.

Halo Infinite, a multiplayer image

In addition to changes and balances to that effect, the 343i creative director has confirmed that Halo Infinite players can also expect new guns. In an interview with Game Informer, when asked if players have already seen all the multiplayer arsenal, Staten replies: “the answer is a resounding” no, you haven’t seen all the paraphernalia yet. ”

The arrival of new weapons was quite obvious, so much so that even Staten defines it a “fairly safe bet”, but it is a welcome confirmation in any case. This, among other things, gives further credit to the recent datamine which has unveiled a series of alternative versions of weapons already present in the game.

Unfortunately Staten hasn’t added any details on this, so we just have to wait. On the other hand, he claimed that Halo Infinite will have secret weapons, like the Scarab pistol from the second chapter.