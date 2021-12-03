new weekend offer on a very recent game for PS4 and PS5

On the PlayStation Store, the year-end offers on PS4 and PS5 games started at the beginning of the week but not only, why today the weekend offer also starts on a very recent game from the PlayStation catalog.

We refer to Call of Duty Vanguard, discounted in Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Bundle. The PS4 version of Call of Duty Vanguard costs 52.49 euros while the Cross-Gen Bundle costs 63.99 euros, this edition includes the game for PS4 and PS5, the Call of Duty Warzone Pacific map accessible in preview, the Frontline Weapon Pack and five Double XP hours for weapons.

The offer is valid until 7 December, you therefore have plenty of time to top up your PSN wallet and proceed with the purchase in case you are interested in adding the new Call of Duty Vanguard to your digital library of PlayStation games.

If you want to spend less, remember to take a look at the discounted games for less than 5 euros and the PlayStation Store offers with games for less than two euros, ideas and advice for all budgets between independent games and dated but still valid AAA and AA productions such as Metal Gear Solid V The Definitive Experience and Darksiders Warmastered Edition.