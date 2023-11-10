New Wicked film starring Ariana Grande will not continue filming in the UK despite Hollywood actors’ strike ending due to set collapse

The Hollywood actors’ strike finally ended on Thursday after 118 days, the longest strike ever for film and television actors.

But filming of the new Wicked movie starring Ariana Grande will not continue despite the SAG-AFTRA union reaching a tentative agreement for a new three-year deal with the studio.

The images show the set located in the UK village of Ivinghoe, Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, which once housed quaint, colourful, thatched-roof houses and the iconic yellow brick road has already been removed.

It has been abandoned since the strike began in July, after the union representing Hollywood stars ordered members to shut down equipment amid the dispute, with only 10 days of filming left for the production. ‘

The film company prepared its planning application to continue filming after the actors’ strike went on too long.

Pop star Ariana is set to play the heroine Glinda the Good in the upcoming film, the first part of which will release on November 27, 2024, and the second part in 2025.

The set was vandalized in August, a few weeks after filming on the new adaptation stopped amid strikes.

As the fictional houses were demolished, cranes and other vehicles also populated the set, leaving behind a vast expanse of muddy farmland.

The actors’ strike began on July 14, joining screenwriters who had quit more than two months earlier, with issues including pay and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) at the center of the talks.

Production of many highly anticipated releases was halted during the strike, with the writers’ strike ending on 26 September, two months before the actors’ strike.

Two weeks of intense negotiations between the artists’ union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers appear to have yielded a breakthrough in the long-running dispute, with its official end set to take place at 12.01am on Thursday.

The union said in a statement that its negotiators had voted unanimously to approve the tentative deal, which will go to the union’s national board on Friday for ‘review and consideration’.

The deal still needs to be approved by union members, but it will end the summer’s industrial action, in which Hollywood writers also struck for nearly five months.

Negotiations broke down as recently as October 12 when studio bosses walked away on the grounds that the $800 million more per year SAG-AFTRA proposal meant ‘the gap is too big.’

But Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav and Disney CEO Bob Iger attended the resumed talks in person at the union’s national headquarters in Los Angeles as the dispute threatened to bring the industry to its knees. .

Warner Bros. predicted in September that the actors’ and writers’ strike would cause it to lose up to $500 million this year.

Hollywood’s first double action in 63 years was halted, production halted throughout the industry, and the economy lost billions of dollars.

But the studio announced that they had suspended contract negotiations in October after making a good offer to end the writers’ strike.

“It is clear that the differences between AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA are too great, and the conversation is no longer moving us in a productive direction,” AMPTP said in a statement.

The actors’ union described its opponents’ “bullying tactics” and said they were wildly misrepresenting their proposals.

But talks resumed on October 24 after a nearly two-week break, when the studio improved its proposal to raise actors’ pay levels, and moved on to success-based streaming bonuses.

Two days later a letter signed by thousands of actors was issued, telling union negotiators, ‘We are no longer going to cave in like this.’

Details of the new deal have yet to be revealed after the studio made a ‘last, best and final’ offer on the use of AI, prompting actors to fear it will destroy their careers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio wanted the right to scan the actors for a lump sum fee in order to use their likenesses in future productions.

In a letter to actors last month, the union claimed that companies refuse to protect actors from being replaced by AI, they refuse to raise their wages to keep up with inflation, and they refuse to take advantage of the income your work generates. They refuse to share a small part of the huge revenue. For them’.

The union has worked to close any potential AI loopholes that could cause problems in the future, as well as secured big increases in health and pension contribution limits that have not changed in decades.

SAG-AFTRA announced they would join the strike on July 13, and its president, actress Fran Drescher, said: ‘We demand respect! You cannot exist without us!

‘What happens to us is important,’ the Nanny star said. ‘What is happening to us is happening in all sectors of labour.

‘When employers make Wall Street and greed their priority and they forget about the essential contributors who keep the machine running, we have a problem.

“The jig is up, we demand respect,” he said.

Organization Through a digital flyer posted on its Strike website last month, it asked its members to avoid dressing up like any characters featured in popular movies or shows for Halloween.

In addition to avoiding characters currently featured in hit films or television shows, guild members should also avoid wearing costumes of characters owned by hit companies, such as characters from Marvel films, which are primarily owned by Disney.

A flyer instructed members to ‘choose costumes inspired by generalized characters and figures,’ and it cites ghosts, zombies and spiders as safe and acceptable costume ideas.