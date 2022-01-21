new withdrawal tax. Bad news for this card

Postepay is a card widely used by Italians and it can be said that it represents one of the greatest successes of Poste Italiane.

For many years now Italians have used it massively and the ever new services make it very attractive for many. The ease of use but also very low costs have made it truly a standard. In reality, more than talking about a single PostePay, we should talk about a family of cards since there are various types. For example, Postepay Evolution is very close to a real current account because it has an IBAN and allows you to even make transfers and salary domiciliations. But 2022 also reserves nasty surprises for Postepay holders and in particular the standard Postepay. Therefore, it is precisely the holders of the most popular card that will be affected by these extra costs. Let’s see what it’s about. It was on 13 December 2021 that a novelty that was certainly not very welcome to PostePay customers was introduced. In fact, it has been since last December that the annual fee from € 10 has increased to € 12. So inflation is definitely felt also on the annual fee of Postepay.

New extra costs

But there is still more bad news for holders of the popular card. The fees for withdrawal and payment at the Postamat will also be burdened by the cost of € 1. A sour note in such a cheap and convenient card. Fortunately, however, payments on enabled circuits remain free. Therefore, payments from enabled postal Poss remain free but also from Pos Visa circuit, in general, payments from Pos should not be burdened by commissions of any kind. But beware of scam messages.

In this period, Italians are bombarded with messages informing them that their Postepay has been blocked.

Be careful not to fall into these very dangerous traps.