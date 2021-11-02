New World begins to fail: players abandon the MMO en masse

Since it came out New World we have repeatedly stressed how the Amazon Game Studios MMORPG had managed to hit the mark in no time. Of course, the title presented a series of problems not just for the community, but it seemed that the game was managing to hold on to that large slice of players who populated the game servers every day.

Now New World seems to be facing a first moment of tiredness after that more than 500,000 players are dropping out en masse the much-talked-about MMO of the moment. Everything is happening in less than a month, with the community that, to date, is dwindling very quickly.

According to the opinion of many players, New World at the moment is too full of problems of various kinds, for this reason the common idea seems to be going to abandon the title momentarily, hoping that the development team will go to rebalance the entire gaming experience.

We are sure that Amazon will go and polish New World problems, but for now the number of players is dropped by 57% compared to the early days of the MMORPG.