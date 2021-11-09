New World is without players, but a brilliant solution is ready

It seems that New World not having the best of moments, but Amazon has the solution ready to repopulate its servers.

Amazon’s game made its debut in a very overbearing way in an already very crowded scene, immediately creating its own specific space.

But in its short life, New World he had to face many problems, to which he had to fix it quickly many times.

Now, however, it seems like it’s time to Amazon’s MMO glory is over, because the players are fewer and fewer with each passing day.

After reaching gods important peaks of players at the same time, reaching just under one million users, New World instead he finds himself with his own historical lows.

The title currently travels on figures of approx 135 thousand users a week, very little compared to those of the very first days.

But Amazon has the solution ready, as it reports Gamespot, because the great plan in order to increase the number of players is coming.

After allowing the players to be able to transfer to servers for free, in the next future the servers of New World.

The problem arose from a report from a user, given that a lot of the contents of the endgame depend on the presence of other players, and now it is difficult to complete them.

The response of the developers it’s not long in coming, and basically they have promised that the servers will be merged together, but it takes more time to test everything and carry out the operation safely.

Meantime, if your servers are empty, you can go to other worlds thanks to the free transfers recently added in the game.

Amazon is doing what it can to remedy to the situation, and even recently it must be admitted that she was very sincere in expressing her intentions.

In spite of everything New World made Amazon so much money that the ecommerce giant is thinking of putting video games in front of cinema and music, in the priorities.