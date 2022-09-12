New World Order’ cast — Radio Concierto Chile

the cast of ‘Captain America: New World Order’ was revealed at Marvel’s D23 Expo presentation on Saturday.

New additions

Anthony Mackiewho played superhero Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” headlines the film as the new Captain America for the first time. The information was confirmed by Variety.

Meanwhile, the cast of the fourth film of “Captain America” it will also include Shira Haas as Sabra and Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader. As well as Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly, who appeared in the series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”What Joaquin Torres. and Isaiah Bradley, respectively.

Nelson’s The Leader was last seen in the 2008 film “The Incredible Hulk” as Samuel Sterns, beginning his transformation into the iconic Hulk villain.

When the team of “New World Order” went on stage, the director julius onah rated the movie as a “paranoid thriller”. Mackie praised the project and said: “I am nervous! I’m excited. It’s everything I hoped it would be.”

Latest background

The last time we saw Mackie starring in the Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”the actor He first took up Captain America’s shield and debuted a new patriotic costume.

The show co-starred sebastian stan as Bucky Barnes, aka Winter Soldier, and Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, a former CIA agent from the “Captain America” ​​movies. She also introduced Wyatt Russell as the fake Captain America, John Walker, who became the villainous United States Agent.

Secondly, the actor of “Top Gun: Maverick” Ramírez was introduced as Joaquín Torres, a new ally of Wilson. While, Daniel Bruhl returned as the evil Baron Zemo in the series.

“New World Order” hits theaters on May 3, 2024.





