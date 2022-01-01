New world record for the Chinese “artificial sun”

Do you want to advertise on this site?

The advanced experimental superconductor Tokamak (East), also known as the Chinese “artificial sun”, achieved continuous high-temperature plasma operation for 1,056 seconds, during the last experiment conducted yesterday, the operating time world’s longest of its kind.

The discovery was announced today by Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the Institute of Plasma Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (Asipp), responsible for the experiment conducted in Hefei, the capital of the eastern Chinese province of Anhui. “We have reached a plasma temperature of 120 million degrees Celsius for a time frame of 101 seconds in an experiment in the first half of 2021.

This time, the stationary operation of the plasma was maintained for 1,056 seconds at a temperature close to 70 million degrees Celsius, laying a solid scientific and experimental basis for the operation of a fusion reactor, ”explained Gong.

The ultimate goal of the East, which is located at the Asipp in Hefei, is to create a nuclear fusion similar to that of the Sun, using the deuterium abundantly present in the seas in order to provide a steady flow of clean energy.

Unlike fossil fuels such as coal, oil and natural gas, which are at risk of exhaustion as well as a threat to the environment, the raw materials needed for the artificial sun are almost unlimited on planet Earth and therefore fusion energy. it is considered the ultimate ideal energy for the future of humanity.

