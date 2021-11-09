New World: servers are emptying! Amazon runs for cover

It is not the first time that we have seen a phenomenon like that of New World break out and within a few weeks the popularity of the game is waning very quickly. In the case of Amazon’s MMORPG, the start was literally with a bang, scoring really impressive numbers. Between bugs and not-so-happy situations, however, the title has lost a large chunk of the community pretty quickly.

Even Amazon itself has agreed with many fans, stating that New World still has some problems at the present time. This situation, however, is driving more and more fans away from the MMO, so much so that the game’s servers are emptying in this period. It seemed yesterday that the Amazon Game Studios title was marking record numbers, while today the peak of players has dropped dizzyingly.

The company isn’t worrying too much about this moment of tiredness, as they apparently already have a plan to get things right. Recently, in fact, the development team announced that in the near future New World servers will be merged. This trick will allow players to always find someone to populate the game servers and with whom to carry out a whole series of in-game activities.

Since New World officially came out, Amazon has always been in the front row to improve the gaming experience and solve various problems, paying close attention to player feedback. We don’t know exactly when the servers will be merged but expect the development team’s commitment to their MMO to soon result in some new corrective update.