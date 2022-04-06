New XE variant of COVID: could it take us back to the beginning of the pandemic?

Many wonder what the future of the coronavirus pandemic will be. coronavirus: Could there be a variant that takes us back to what we live in 2020? With fear and uncertainty on top, it is the big question that scientists try to answer. The medical oncologist Elmer Huerta, an expert at George Washington University and former president of the American Cancer Society he reviewed the Covid-19 and analyze the possible scenarios.

“A lot of people wonder what will happen in the coming months with the new coronavirus and therefore with the pandemic. What can bring us back to the zero point? be the family of micron variant, BA.1, BA.2 and BA.3, which currently predominates, will it be the last variants and sub-variants that we will see or other aggressive mutations? Actually, As the pandemic itself has taught us, it is very difficult to predict the future“, assured Huerta.

And he added: “Let us remember that when we already thought that the twilight of the variant Delta was announcing the endemic phase of the disease, came the announcement that a new variant, the micron, which had just been discovered“.

COVID-19: THE THREE ELEMENTS TO ANALYZE

For the specialist, when studying the impact of an epidemic on public health, three important elements must be analyzed: the infectious agent, the host and the environment.

Huerta explained that knowing that the original or wild virus was an RNA virus -known for its high potential for mutation- it was feared that from the first moment it began to infect the first people it would begin to mutate. And that was what happened.

The first mutation documented form of the virus was G614D, which was first discovered in Europe.

Subsequentlyand we got used to hearing about new mutationsbeing perhaps, the announcement of the Alpha variant in the UK at the end of December 2020 the one that started the long list of variants to which we have grown accustomed.

Then we saw the variants arrive:

Beta

Delta

gamma

psilon

Mu

There were others until reaching micron and its sister, or subvariant, the BA.2

“Having then that context, and when there are millions of infections in the world, it is very likely that new mutations will occur in the future. The big question is: what kind of mutations will they be? Will they be relatively benign or is it possible that it will return us to zero? Will a mutation appear that will return us to the beginning of everything?“, I remarked.

COVID-19: being predictable?

Scientists cannot predict the future, but in a recent opinion piece, in New York Times, US researchers venture; based on what science has been discovering so far: what would be the direction of the next mutations?

In the evolutionary process that leads to their persistence, viruses try to achieve two important properties:

The first: become increasingly infectious

become increasingly infectious The second: evade neutralizing antibodies produced against them by vaccines or natural disease

And that is precisely what the micron variant and its subvariant BA.2 have achieved, which, on the one hand, are extraordinarily contagious and, on the other hand, they are capable of infecting people who have already been vaccinated or who have had the disease, characteristics that have allowed them to cause a very high number of infections in the world.

Although it is impossible to predict whether a more transmissible variant than micron and BA.2 might emerge, experts say that it is very possible that the new coronavirus is reaching the limit in that characteristic. They give the example of a cheetah, that no matter how fast it is, its speed has a limit that is impossible to overcome.

However, experts say the characteristic of the virus of evading neutralizing antibodies and being able to infect vaccinated persons and people who have passed the infection could be overcome.

COVID-19: end up being like the flu?

In that sense, the new coronavirus could reach the current situation with the flu virus, which by constantly mutating and evading antibodies needs a different vaccine every year. But there is another aspect of the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 that is completely unpredictableexperts say. It is the one that refers to its so-called “evolutionary line”.

Until the Delta variant appeared, all previous variants had originated from a previous variant, as if following an evolutionary line. That’s why when all the scientists expected a Delta-derived mutation to be the next to cause trouble, the micron variant appeared.

surprisingly micron did not come from the Delta variantrather it began to form sometime around March 2021 in Africa and is not related to Delta at all. Could the same thing happen again and form a new variant without any relation to those known so far? No one knows, experts say.

COVID-19: the mystery of the GRAVITY of the disease

Huerta indicated: “The second element in the triad of epidemics is the host, and in that sense we still do not have a firm biological explanation as to why.”

The approach was because, faced with the same virus at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was seen that close to 80% of people had mild or asymptomatic disease, fifteen% had more severe disease, and 5% it got complicated and they could die

In this regard, only it was possible to determine that people with certain risk characteristics: obese, with chronic respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, with cancer or immune problems, they were more likely to get complicated.

This distribution changed with the appearance of vaccines, since it was observed that vaccinated people could become infected and, despite being people at higher risk of complications, they showed mild signs of the disease. This last aspect is very important, and the case of Hong Kong demonstrates the value of vaccines in dealing with new variants.

COVID-19: the case of Hong Kong

“the micro variantwhich causes a disease relatively mild In person with a normal immune system or in vaccinated people, caused a deadly epidemic in Hong Kong. In the week of March 3, Hong Kong had the highest number of deaths per million inhabitants on the planet. The reason for this high mortality is the low vaccination of people over 50 years of age. This case shows us that the severity of the disease in the host can be reduced by vaccination,” he remarked.

Lastly, the third element of the triad of epidemics, the environment; be determined by the public health policies defined by the authorities after analyze epidemiological data that they are presented.

“In that sense,” he continued, The situation of the coronavirus pandemic in China is of great concernbecause due to the zero covid policy that was implemented from the beginning of the pandemic, the authorities of that country of 1.4 billion people are battling outbreaks that have the potential to spreadcausing infections that can give rise to new variants”.

In short, experts say It is very likely that the future of the pandemic will be determined by the appearance of variants with high contagiousness and the ability to evade neutralizing antibodies.. That will make it necessary to be vaccinated annually, as is done with the flu.

“The fact that we were able to modifying the severity of the disease with the use of vaccines is very important and reinforces the need to educate the population on the benefits of the vaccinebecause without a doubt the new coronavirus has come to stay and it will depend on each one, whether to protect themselves or not,” he concluded.

