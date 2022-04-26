New Xiaomi POCO Watch, features, price and data sheet

A new player has just arrived in the field of smart watches. And he promises. POCO has earned a reputation in the field of smartphones for being able to offer us interesting hardware at a competitive price, and it seems that this it will be the same strategy that it will use to compete in the smartwatch market.

And it is that, as we are about to verify, on paper its first smart watch has attractive features, a promising AMOLED screen and a very respectable ability to monitor both our biological functions and our physical activity. And, even so, its ambition has not prevented this brand from proposing it to a surprisingly competitive price.

Xiaomi POCO Watch: technical specifications

features screen 1.6-inch touch AMOLED resolution 320 x 360 points training plans More than 100 strap Adjustable length: 125 to 205mm Made of TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) sensors Heart rate measurement, accelerometer, gyroscope and electronic compass maximum supported pressure 5 atmospheres supported operating systems Android 6.0 or later iOS 10.0 or later navigation GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and Beidou wireless connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 (BLE) additional characteristics Oxygen saturation measurement Heart rate monitoring for 24 consecutive hours stress measurement Menstrual cycle control battery 225mAh Charge via magnetic port Autonomy: up to 14 days dimensions 39.1 x 34.4 x 9.98mm weight 31g (including strap) price €89.99 (€69.99 for the first 48 hours)

More than 100 training plans and competitive monitoring

The touch screen that this brand offers us to solve our interaction with this smart watch uses a 1.6-inch AMOLED panel that has a resolution of 320 x 360 points and a density of 301 pixels per inch. They are not the most impressive figures that we have encountered in a smartwatch of the latest batch, but they are not bad at all. In addition, as you can see in the photographs that illustrate this article, the panel is rectangular, and not circular like many of its competitors.

On the other hand, during the presentation of this smart watch POCO has confirmed that its engineers have fine-tuned more than 100 training plans that seek to fit into our physical activity, however specific it may be. These training proposals include different modes of running, yoga, outdoor activities, cycling or hiking, among other options that seek to help us stay in the best possible shape.





However, one of the most interesting features of this device is that, according to POCO, it is capable of automatically identifying what kind of sports activity we are practicing to monitor our parameters accurately. It will be interesting to check when we have the opportunity to analyze it if it really solves this usage scenario in a satisfactory way.

On the other hand, this smartwatch incorporates a sensor designed to measure our blood oxygen saturation, and also monitors our heart rate in an uninterrupted period of time of up to 24 hours, our stress level and, if the person who uses it is a woman, also the menstrual cycle. Its endowment of sensors is not bad either; In fact, in addition to the optical sensor that measures our pulse, it has an accelerometer, a gyroscope and an electronic compass.

It also promises us up to 14 days of autonomy

The battery of this smart watch has a capacity of 225 mAh, it is charged using a magnetic base that POCO gives us together with the device and promises us an autonomy of up to 14 days. It doesn’t look bad at all, although, yes, the important thing is to know under what conditions this figure has been collected because using it to train a couple of times a week is not the same as using it daily for a couple of hours. It will be interesting to see if this smartwatch is in this field on a par with devices that have first-class autonomy, such as Huawei’s Watch GT 2.

In addition, according to this manufacturer, it is capable of withstanding a maximum pressure of 5 atmospheres and can access GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and Beidou satellite navigation networks. Finally, we can link it to smartphones that incorporate Android 6.0 or later and iOS 10.0 or a revision of the latest Apple operating system. We hope to have the opportunity to test it thoroughly soon so that we can share with you what we think of POCO’s first smartwatch.





Xiaomi POCO Watch: price and availability

This smart watch will be available today in the store on-line of POCO with a price of €89.99. However, during the first 48 hours this brand offers us an initial offer that leaves it at a price of 69.99 euros.