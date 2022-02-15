New Yamaha Ténéré 700 World Raid 2022. What was missing – News

The new Ténéré 700 World Raid debuts. The third set-up of the Yamaha enduro dedicated to raids: double 23-liter tank, longer travel suspension, different filter box and more February 15, 2022



S.and the Sickness of Africa assails you here is a good cure. Yamaha has just presented a new version of its Ténéré 700 dedicated to the borderless off-road vehicle. It’s the new one Ténéré 700 World Raidis enriched by a specific equipment developed especially for off-road vehicles and will be available in two colors: Icon Blue (like the official racing Yamahas) which features blue body panels, side panels with yellow accents and blue rims; and then the Midnight black characterized by completely black superstructures and rims. Deliveries will begin starting from May and the bike will go on sale at 12,599 euros ex-dealer. Arrived in 2019, the Yamaha Ténéré 700 immediately established itself as one of the most popular road enduro in Italy and beyond. Thanks to its rally look, from the front end 21 inches and the long travel suspension is also characterized by a marked agility.

The engine is the twin-cylinder CP2 of 689 cc and 73.5 horsepower launched by the MT-07, the off-road chassis focuses on a dedicated frame and specific components.





Greater autonomy



THEThe original 16 liter tank has been replaced by a split tank that brings the capacity to 23 liters for an autonomy not far from 500 kilometers.

The double tank brings a number of advantages: being positioned lower, the center of gravity of the bike is equal to the current Ténéré 700, while the mass is further centralized. It should be noted that the highest point of the new tanks is lower than the top of the tank of the Ténéré 700, reducing the difference in height between the tank and the saddle, to offer a flatter profile and increase the mobility of the rider when driving off-road. There new saddle (high 890 mm from the ground), has a flatter profile to facilitate movement while driving, while the rear part can be removed to allow the mounting of accessories or luggage.

The saddle is made with two different types of leather, with a high grip area in the center and a softer one to allow freedom of movement while riding.





Longer suspension



TOIn place of the LCD instrumentation comes a display Color TFTagain vertically, 5-inch, and equipped with connectivity. L’ABS has three modes intervention: active on both wheels, only on the front wheel or off. Increased excursion for suspensions. The new Kayaba fork, inverted and with 43 mm stanchions, goes up from 210 to 230 mm of travel; it is fully adjustable and equipped with the Kashima coating (dark bronze color), while the internal components have been lightened. The single shock absorber rear is new and offers a 200 to rise wheel travel 220 mm, is fully adjustable and equipped with a more resistant stop buffer. It has an aluminum body for better heat dissipation and the separate oil tank prevents cavitation. A Ohlins steering damperadjustable to 18 positions, which is mounted in front of the upper triple tree.





D.the equipment is part of the new one paramotor in aluminum alloy in three parts, the ground clearance is 250 mm.

A protection grid with vertical slits is placed in front of the radiator of the cooling circuit and there are new footboards wider guide to offer greater grip for the boots and have the removable rubber lining.





THEThe engine is the known one, and already updated Euro 5, while the air filter has been specially designed for extreme off-roading. The airbox is equipped with an intake duct designed to prevent the entry of dust and debris raised by the rear wheel. Finally, one greater aerodynamic protection comes from the new windshield which is 15 mm higher, then there are the side deflectors (easy to remove) and the LED turn signals.

The guards around the radiator and the interior panel around the dashboard are made of a composite of fiberglass.



