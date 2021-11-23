New Yamaha XRS 700 2022, the XTribute is a tribute to the XT500

After the new XSR 900 Yamaha also updates the younger of the sport heritage sisters, the XSR 700, which for 2022 it presents itself revised in terms of chassis and aesthetics.

Engine, chassis and suspension do not change compared to the past, for this reason, to know all the technical details, we refer you to our presentation article of the previous model. The XSR700 2022 is equipped with the latest version of the Euro 5 compliant 689 cc CP twin engine, but compared to the past it is equipped with new larger front brake discs, 298 mm, a revised fork setting and original equipment Michelin Road 5 tires. The electrical blocks have received a technical update, designed to make them easier to use, and the radiator has new side guards.

Numerous interventions on an aesthetic level: a new circular LED headlight arrives, with the split headlight and a semicircular position light; the rear light, also LED, has a classic round shape. Also new is the design of the headlight supports, which gives the fork a more compact frontal development. The LCD instrumentation has been moved to a new location, more advanced. Its lines and its new position are designed to adapt to the new lighthouse.

For the colors of 2022, Yamaha drew on one of the most iconic bikes in its history: the famous 2-stroke RD350LC from the early 1980s. Thus was born the livery of the new XSR 700, the modern interpretation of that or color scheme, in white and blue that is mixed with a combination of black and gold.