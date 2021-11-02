New Yamaha XSR 900 2022. Aesthetics and technique change – News

Arrived for sale in 2016, the sport heritage Yamaha XSR900 she was the first member of the family Faster Sons.

Then developed on the technical basis of the sports naked MT-09, for 2022 it evolves in an important way by receiving all the updates made this year on the MT-09. It therefore grows displacement and power, receives a new one cycling and on the occasion he presents himself with aaesthetics redesigned.

The new reservoir the profile refers to iconic Yamaha models such as the RD350 and above all to the GPs of the late seventies and early eighties.

In place of the saddle thin model of the previous model comes a very hollowed in the front and enlarged in the tail, to form an ideal tail that houses the rear light.

The lights are full Led and the round headlight has brushed aluminum brackets. The instrumentation TFT it is mounted on a new triple tree, the fork caps are machined and the XSR logo is in aluminum.

Other noteworthy finishes include forged foot controls, black brake reservoirs and mirrors rear-view mirrors mounted on the ends of the handlebars.

The colors of the new XSR900 are the Legend Blue, cyan and yellow with gold-colored fork and wheels, and the Midnight Black, with red motifs, black fork and controls.

The Legend Blue remembers the Yamaha Sonauto from race, from GP as from Paris-Dakar, or rather the bikes lined up in the 250 and 500 world championship by the French import of Yamaha. Testimonial of the photo shoot is, not surprisingly, Christian Sarron, 250 world champion with Yamaha and winner also in 500 with the Iwata four-cylinder.

The XSR900 will be in dealerships starting in April 2022, the price has not yet been disclosed.

MT-09 platform

New chassis and CP3 engine, as mentioned, are those of the latest MT-09 and of the derivative Tracer 9.

However, the XSR is distinguished by the longer swingarmor that equips the frame in light alloy casting. In fact, the wheelbase rises from 1,430 mm of the MT-09 to 1,495 of the XSR and this for a different chassis set-up and for a different driving position which is further back on the saddle than the MT-09.

Me too’saddle height is different: 810 mm on the XSR and 825 on the naked. The rear subframe is consequently different.

Then the excursion of the rear suspension that on the XSR is greater: 137 mm of wheel travel instead of 122. In front of the inverted fork, Kayaba retains the 120 mm of useful travel of the wheel.

In common with the two versions are then i brakes (296 mm front twin disc with radial calipers), the wheels 17-inch SpinForged lightened ei tires sports section: 120/70 and 180/55.

The curb weight (with a full 15-liter petrol tank) is stated in 193 kg (4 more than the MT-09).

The engine is the renewed three-cylinder in-line twin-shaft and twelve valves CP3 with irregularly timed connecting rod pins. The displacement has risen to 899 cc (+43 cc) extending the stroke and there are new lighter pistons.

Power increased to 119 horses (previously it was 115) at 10,000 rpm and the maximum torque is 9.5 kgm at just 7,000 rpm.

Also noteworthy is the clutch assisted and anti-hopping, while the exchange six-speed has the first two ratios longer.

The electronic package benefits from the inertial platform six-axle derived from that of the YZF-R1. The traction and slip controls, in addition to the ABS, are therefore of type cornering and there is also the wheelie control system. The throttle is electronic and there are four D-Modes for the delivery of power against the previous three.

The XSR900 is standard equipped with Quick Shift and cruise control.

Features at a glance