New Yamaha XSR900, Sport Heritage inspired by the 80s

A key feature of the new XSR900 is the use of a new aluminum frame. Longitudinal, lateral and torsional stiffness is significantly increased, improving stability, while the steering head is positioned 30 mm lower than the previous model, to increase cornering feeling. This way the handlebars can be positioned lower to give the XSR900 a more aggressive stance and, in combination with other frame changes, there is a 14% reduction in inertia around the steering axis compared to the previous model. The new Deltabox frame was built with Yamaha Controlled Filling (CF) technology, which accurately controls several factors, including pressure, temperature and injection speed of the mold. Wall thickness ranges from 1.7mm at its thinnest point to 3.5mm at its thickest point and this “optimized stiffness” gives the XSR900 a sportier character. Straight-line stability is improved thanks to the mounting of an aluminum swingarm, 55 mm longer than the previous model, for a wheelbase of 1,495 mm. While the previous model used a swingarm with internal fixing to the frame, the new bike adopts a swingarm with fixing between the external elements of the frame, an improved design, more compact and more rigid than before.

The XSR900’s tank is inspired by the Yamaha Grand Prix riders of the 1980s and features air intakes. The ratio between the 15-liter tank and the saddle allows a more rearward riding position compared to the center point of the bike, almost above the rear wheel. The side covers give the XSR900 a minimalist look, while the racing-style fuel filler cap emphasizes the bike’s sporting heritage.

Among the quality components is the new Brembo radial master cylinder, which provides accurate feedback from the dual 298mm discs and offers improved braking force. The rear disc is 245 mm. The suspension compartment features a fully adjustable KYB USD fork, with a gold finish to emphasize its look, while the rear linkage suspension features a forward tilted KYB shock that is virtually hidden from view, to give the rear a look clean and elegant. Thanks to SpinForging technology, Yamaha made the wheelset 700g lighter than before.