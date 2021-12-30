New Year Episodes – Tech Meteoweek

The New Year, the last day of the year, is always full of hopes and wishes for the new year, which we hope will be better than these two just passed. Would you like to review with us the most beautiful episodes that talk about it?

The New Year’s leaves a choice on how to spend it at best. If you are part of that group of lucky ones who have remained negative up to now (we are at buffer number 2, negative, please guys. Please pray) maybe you have plans even outside the home. If, on the other hand, you cannot leave your home, we can give you good advice on how to pass. Whether by willful or in the company of family members in quarantine, you can prepare for the day with the most beautiful episodes of the TV series. Remember that the New Year is full of wishes, expectations and hopes for the New Year arriving.

The show at the end of the year (The One with the Routine)

We are talking about the tenth episode of the sixth season of Friends. Chandler, Rachel and Phoebe are looking for Monica’s hidden Christmas presents, and they turn the house upside down; while, Joey’s new roommate invites him, Monica and Ross to the recording of an end-of-year show, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve, where she works as a dancer. Monica and Ross are determined to appear on TV, dancing as they did in school and manage to get on a platform to perform, but the result is not what they hoped for … needless to say this has become an iconic installment of the series, so much so that we chose a frame as the cover of the article.

New Years in Palm Springs (New Year’s Eve)

Let’s talk about the eleventh episode of the fourth season, in which we are shown New Year’s Eve and how the various families spend it. Jay (Ed O’Neill) decides to take Gloria (Sofía Vergara), Claire (Julie Bowen), Phil (Ty Burrell), Cam (Eric Stonestreet) and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) to a Palm Springs hotel where he went 20 years ago, but when they arrive at their destination, the six are disappointed because the place is not as Jay remembered it, quite dirty indeed. Meanwhile, Alex (Ariel Winter) and Haley (Sarah Hyland) babysit Luke (Nolan Gould), Manny (Rico Rodriguez) and Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons), waiting for the New Year and reflecting on the time that passes too fast. and hoping Luke doesn’t grow up too fast.

That ’70s Show: That ’70s Finale



That ’70’s ​​Finale, closes the story of the series: the whole plot is focused on New Year’s Eve, the last day of the seventies, December 31, 1979 and also the last installment of the series, and the whole group gathers to welcome to the Eighties, which put an end to everything. Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith) decide not to move to Florida anymore, Donna (Laura Prepon) and Eric (Topher Grace) reunite again and all the other characters in the series allow us to say goodbye and close a chapter. Always in the iconic tavern.

End of a story? (The End of The Affair?)



Here is the eleventh episode of the fifth season of the series. It’s New Years Eve and we are shown, via some flashbacks, the details of Blair (Leighton Meester) and Chuck (Ed Westwick) and their car accident, where Blair lost her baby, while the Gossip Girl blog goes offline due to the aftermath. The most spectacular midnight kiss? The one between Dan (Penn Badgley) and Serena (Blake Lively), where the latter realizes she still feels it.

Deck the halls (Holidaze)

In this episode Arizona (Jessica Capshaw), Mark (Eric Dane) and Derek (Patrick Dempsey) they are in the operating room, along with Meredith and Lexie (Chyler Leigh). On the notes of the song The Little Drummer Boy, the operation is successful and ends just before midnight and the arrival of the new year, where everyone exchanges a kiss for the new year.

The Countdown

Here we are at the end. This is the fourteenth episode of the first season of the series. Who does not remember the iconic scene in which Ryan runs, on the notes of Says about Finley Quaye, to kiss his Marissa (Mischa Barton) at the stroke of midnight, in time. In this episode, Marissa tells Ryan she loves him, but he – surprised and embarrassed – can only thank her, which is why he runs for cover.