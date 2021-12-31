New Year: From Copacabana to Trafalgar, Covid turns off the holidays – World

No white dancing on the famous Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, no celebrations in London’s Trafalgar Square, no light shows on the Champs Elysees, the Times Square in New York contingent countdown and fireworks in Sydney between buffers and limitations : the world, grappling with the surge in infections pushed by the Omicron variant, cancels or cuts the celebrations for the new year. From one part of the planet to the other, this year as well as for the arrival of 2021, the most famous end-of-year holidays are thus skipped, which as always will start and end in the small islands of the Pacific: 2022 will begin, 13 hours before in Italy, in Kiritimati (or Christmas Island) where the international date line passes while the last to remain in 2021 will be the inhabitants of the Samoa Islands, who will celebrate 11 hours after Italy. And they are a symbol of hope in years of pandemic: the 15 atolls 3,000 kilometers from New Zealand are ‘Covid free’, safe thanks to strict isolation from the rest of the world.

After Auckland, New Zealand, which is the first major city to welcome the new year by uncorking the bottles 13 hours before us, it will be Sydney (11 hours earlier), where the traditional fireworks show in the bay has not been canceled but it will be limited, with limited tickets and a strong invitation to participate only if vaccinated.

While the Italians will also have entered the new year, the British will remain in London and the Portuguese in Lisbon in 2021 (1 hour more). The Azores will then be the last slice of European land to enter 2022 (+2 hours). But the traditional appointment to toast in Trafalgar Square will remain deserted, with the London mayor who canceled the event after the surge in infections in the capital.

Rio de Janeiro will also remain an orphan of the celebrations this year in the famous Copacabana beach, where the traditional games of fires on the sea have also been canceled, while New York has confirmed the party in Times Square: but with a limit of 15 thousand people ( a quarter compared to past New Years), all compulsorily vaccinated and with masks.

Most of the parties have also skipped in Los Angeles, one of the last big cities to greet the new year, which will be orphaned by the countdown in Grand Park: you will have to console yourself by following it in streaming.

Between masks, curfews, lockdowns for no-vaxes and cancellations of parties in the square, even the Old Continent is preparing for a subdued New Year: Paris has canceled concerts and shows and the traditional event on the Champs Elysees; no meetings with more than 10 people in Berlin, where you will not be able to admire the fireworks from the Brandenburg Gate. And, again, the Hogmanay New Year’s celebration, a traditional appointment in Edinburgh, has been canceled. Strong restrictions, cancellations of celebrations and concerts also in Belgium, Denmark, Portugal and Spain, where the party on the Ramblas of Barcelona will also be missed. Hoping it’s the last time.