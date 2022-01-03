New year, new hair: 2022 brings shunk colors back to the scene

LUGANO – So 2022 is ready to surprise with hair color of character. If natural shades remain a certainty, the most daring personalities will be able to count on a coloring technique full of grit and zero compromises: the shunk hair.

A trend that brings back the most iconic hair of the The nineties – from the Spice Girls to Gwen Stefani – and which is already starting to make celebs fall in love with social media and cinema. From Miley Cyrus to the new Cruella played by the beautiful Emma Stone, the two-tone is among the new must-haves to wear on hair.

The passepartout juxtaposition is the one between the platinum blonde and brown, but it is also allowed to be daring with combinations of bold nuances, which play with shades of pink and fluorescent green, fitting into casual cuts or even and formal cuts.

Yes why shunk hair is the ideal twist for both medium and XXL lengths: they enhance both a mullet and a bob, bringing movement to each long cut and creating incredible liaisons with stylish details such as the fringe and the tuft. This is why they are suitable for both very young women and women over 30 who want to give their hair look a touch of personality and determination.

After all, this is precisely the mission of color, as underlined by the hair experts of Hairlovers Academy: customize trends on your uniqueness to enhance it.

